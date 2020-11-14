Brininger tops in Division VII

Two Northmor High School football standouts earned first-team recognition in Division VI Central District voting for 2020.

The Golden Knights were led by a pair of defensive players in junior Garrett Corwin (5-11, 195) and junior Gavin Whited (6-0, 220). Corwin was a first-team linebacker, while Whited was named a first-team lineman.

Earning special/honorable mention for Northmor were Marcus Cortez, Maxton Lower, Trenton Ramos, and Duston Sanders.

For Mount Gilead, three players received special/honorable mention recognition in Owen Blanton, Zack Davidson and Jesus “Chuy” Rubio.

Brininger D-VII offensive player of the year

Cardington senior Trey Brininger was named the Offensive Player of the Year in Division VII of the Central District for his efforts during the 2020 season.

When the all-district teams were released Thursday morning, Brininger (6-3, 210) was a first-team wide receiver and also was named Offensive Player of the Year for the Pirates.

Cardington also had a number of of other players earn accolades, including a pair of first-teamers. Junior Nate Hickman (6-1, 205) was a first-team quarterback, while sophomore Ashton Plowman (5-8, 170) was tabbed as a first-team linebacker.

Four more players were recognized on the special/honorable mention list. They were Josh Baker, Joe Denney, Zach Lester and Colin McAvoy.

Highland was well-represented on the Division IV all-district team. Senior Kadin Johnson (6-0, 195) was named a first-team quarterback, while classmate Landon Remmert (6-2, 180) was picked as a first-team receiver. On defense, senior Wyatt Hornsby (5-11, 185) was one of the first-team linebackers.

Receiving special/honorable mention recognition were Eli Grandstaff, Jon Jenson, Cody Matthews, Dane Nauman, and Josh Reid.

Cardington receiver Trey Brininger was named the Offensive Player of the Year for the Central District in Division VII. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/11/web1_Brininger.jpg Cardington receiver Trey Brininger was named the Offensive Player of the Year for the Central District in Division VII. Anthony Conchel | Morrow County Sentinel

Central District football teams named

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS