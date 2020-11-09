CC girls ninth at state meet

In the state cross country meet’s first year at Fortress Obetz, the Colonel Crawford girls were able to finish in ninth place in Division III, scoring a total of 283 points.

According to coach Jordan Studer, Saturday was a good day for her team.

“I thought they did awesome,” she said. “I’m so proud of them. They set a goal in June and worked for it all season long. Ninth place — that’s where we were thinking we’d be.”

The Eagles were led by Cecelia Chase, who finished 45th with a time of 20:05.5. Ally Hocker took 64th in 20:21.5 and Alison Manko placed 100th in 21:08.9. Izzy Roston ran 102nd in 21:12.8 and Maria Smith was 131st in 22:02.3. Also, Caydence Agee took 160th in 23:09.6, while Sheba Sulser ran 171st in 24:05.7.

“They really liked it,” said Studer of the Fortress Obetz course. “The hill was challenging for sure, but they really liked the facility and course.”

And being able to finish the season with a strong showing at state was a great experience for the Colonel Crawford team after a summer and fall of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic having a large effect on sports.

“We were worried,” said the coach. “Every week was new. We were blessed to make it through state.”

The Galion girls ran in the Division II race, placing 16th with 362 points.

Raygann Campbell paced the team by taking 40th in 19:45.1, while Brooklyn Gates followed in 41st place with a time of 19:46.3. Zaynah Tate ran 121st in 21:20.2 and Ava Smith finished 148th in 22:19.6. Also, Emily McDonald took 156th in 22:56.8, Natalee Perkins took 171st in 24:10.8 and Dezi Lester placed 172nd in 24:38.5.

Northmor competed in the Division III boys’ race and placed 19th as a team with 446 points.

Kooper Keen finished 120th in 17:38 to lead the Golden Knights on the day, while Lucas Weaver placed 128th in 17:43.6. Griffin Healea took 134th in 17:50.7, Ryan Lehman placed 139th in 18:02.3 and Connor Radojcsics earned 140th place in 18:02.6. Also, Bryce Cooper ran 168th in 18:51.6 and T.J. Diehl took 172nd in 18:56.6.

Colonel Crawford was led by Cecilia Chase as they finished ninth in the Division III girls’ state cross country meet on Saturday. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/11/web1_ceciliachase.jpg Colonel Crawford was led by Cecilia Chase as they finished ninth in the Division III girls’ state cross country meet on Saturday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Zaynah Tate works for position in the Division II girls’ state cross country meet, which was held at Fortress Obetz on Saturday. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/11/web1_zaynahtate.jpg Zaynah Tate works for position in the Division II girls’ state cross country meet, which was held at Fortress Obetz on Saturday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Northmor’s Connor Radojcsics competes in the state meet for his team on Saturday. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/11/web1_connorradojcsics.jpg Northmor’s Connor Radojcsics competes in the state meet for his team on Saturday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

Galion girls, Northmor boys also run at Fortress Obetz

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS