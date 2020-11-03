Football players garner all-league honors

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion (6-4, 2-3)
First Team Offense
Christian Robinette
Dominic Pittman
*No second team announced.
•••••••
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford (8-1, 6-0)
First Team Offense
Tristan Cross
Konnor Moore
First Team Defense
Konnor Moore
Chase Walker
Carson Feichtner
Carter Valentine
Second Team Offense
Brock Ritzhaupt
Cade Hamilton
Brandon Britt
Second Team Defense
Britton Oberlander
Tristan Cross
Second Team Offense
Tyler Christman
Honorable Mention
Caleb Lohr
Lincoln Mollenkpopf
Offensive Player of the Year
Tristan Cross, Colonel Crawford
Defensive Player of the Year
Chase Walker, Colonel Crawford
Special Teams Player of the Year
Anthony Bell, Carey
Coach of the Year
Ryan Teglovic, Colonel Crawford
•••••••
Northwest Central Conference
Crestline (1-7, 0-6)
First Team Defense
Ethan Clark
Second Team Offense
Calvin Reed
Honorable Mention
Brock Noblit
Austin Silverwood
Jake Bruce