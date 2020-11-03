Posted on by

Football players garner all-league honors


Staff Report

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion (6-4, 2-3)

First Team Offense

Christian Robinette

Dominic Pittman

*No second team announced.

•••••••

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford (8-1, 6-0)

First Team Offense

Tristan Cross

Konnor Moore

First Team Defense

Konnor Moore

Chase Walker

Carson Feichtner

Carter Valentine

Second Team Offense

Brock Ritzhaupt

Cade Hamilton

Brandon Britt

Second Team Defense

Britton Oberlander

Tristan Cross

Second Team Offense

Tyler Christman

Honorable Mention

Caleb Lohr

Lincoln Mollenkpopf

Offensive Player of the Year

Tristan Cross, Colonel Crawford

Defensive Player of the Year

Chase Walker, Colonel Crawford

Special Teams Player of the Year

Anthony Bell, Carey

Coach of the Year

Ryan Teglovic, Colonel Crawford

•••••••

Northwest Central Conference

Crestline (1-7, 0-6)

First Team Defense

Ethan Clark

Second Team Offense

Calvin Reed

Honorable Mention

Brock Noblit

Austin Silverwood

Jake Bruce

Staff Report