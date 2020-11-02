Posted on by

BOWLING RESULTS


Tuesday Mix League Scores

Victory Lanes

Team Standings

Week 1

Wins Lost

1 C.O.W.A. 4 0

2 Third Shifters 4 0

3 The Excusers 3 1

4 Three Mustysteers 3 1

5 Bowling Stones 2 2

6 Smitty’s Carryout 2 2

7 Checkers Pizza 2 2

8 Team 13 2 2

9 Off Constantly 1 3

10 Sweet Girls Plus 1 0 4

11 Team 6 0 4

Tops Mens Scratch Series

Week 2

1 Dylan Ruth 247 186 223 =656

2 Jim Paterson 238 224 184 =646

3 Kevin Inscore 220 223 191 =634

4 Jordan Engler 212 206 201 =619

5 Stan Sims 197 180 194 =571

Top Womens Scratch Series

Week 2

1 Michelle Thomas 138 159 158 =455

2 Sherry Phillips 131 148 152 =431

3 Jane Horton 137 148 140 =425

4 Mary Pappert 109 119 132 =360

5 Peggy Koliar 114 120 114 =348

Team Standings

Week 2

Wins Lost

1 C.O.W.A 6 2

2 Three Mustysteers 6 2

3 Bowling Stones 6 2

4 Smitty’s Carryout 5 3

5 Third Shifters 5 3

6 BFF 5 3

7 The Excusers 4 4

8 Off Constantly 3 5

9 Sweet Girls Plus 1 3 5

10 Checkers Pizza 2 6

11 Kobra Kai 1 7

Top Mens Scratch Series

Week 3

1 Kevin Inscore 216 245 234 =695

2 Dave Pappert 220 179 219 =618

3 Tyler Burkhart 180 177 213 =570

4 Lew Alkire 127 235 202 =564

5 Stan Sims 202 182 161 =545

Top Womens Scratch Series

Week 3

1 Sherry Phillips 151 175 144 =470

2 Mary Pappert 155 160 144 =459

3 Jane Horton 159 122 177 =455

4 Michelle Thomas 135 138 139 =412

5 Alice Turner 135 134 91 =360