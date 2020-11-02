BOWLING RESULTS

Tuesday Mix League Scores
Victory Lanes
Team Standings
Week 1
Wins Lost
1 C.O.W.A. 4 0
2 Third Shifters 4 0
3 The Excusers 3 1
4 Three Mustysteers 3 1
5 Bowling Stones 2 2
6 Smitty’s Carryout 2 2
7 Checkers Pizza 2 2
8 Team 13 2 2
9 Off Constantly 1 3
10 Sweet Girls Plus 1 0 4
11 Team 6 0 4
Tops Mens Scratch Series
Week 2
1 Dylan Ruth 247 186 223 =656
2 Jim Paterson 238 224 184 =646
3 Kevin Inscore 220 223 191 =634
4 Jordan Engler 212 206 201 =619
5 Stan Sims 197 180 194 =571
Top Womens Scratch Series
Week 2
1 Michelle Thomas 138 159 158 =455
2 Sherry Phillips 131 148 152 =431
3 Jane Horton 137 148 140 =425
4 Mary Pappert 109 119 132 =360
5 Peggy Koliar 114 120 114 =348
Team Standings
Week 2
Wins Lost
1 C.O.W.A 6 2
2 Three Mustysteers 6 2
3 Bowling Stones 6 2
4 Smitty’s Carryout 5 3
5 Third Shifters 5 3
6 BFF 5 3
7 The Excusers 4 4
8 Off Constantly 3 5
9 Sweet Girls Plus 1 3 5
10 Checkers Pizza 2 6
11 Kobra Kai 1 7
Top Mens Scratch Series
Week 3
1 Kevin Inscore 216 245 234 =695
2 Dave Pappert 220 179 219 =618
3 Tyler Burkhart 180 177 213 =570
4 Lew Alkire 127 235 202 =564
5 Stan Sims 202 182 161 =545
Top Womens Scratch Series
Week 3
1 Sherry Phillips 151 175 144 =470
2 Mary Pappert 155 160 144 =459
3 Jane Horton 159 122 177 =455
4 Michelle Thomas 135 138 139 =412
5 Alice Turner 135 134 91 =360