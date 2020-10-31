Lady Tigers finish as regional XC runner-up

TIFFIN — Results from the Division II regional cross country meet.
The Lady Tigers team finished as regional runners-up, 124 points.
Girls D-II
Raygann Campbell, 12th, 19:29.3.
Brooklyn Gates, 20th
Zaynah Tate, 29th
Ava Smith, 46th
Emily McDonald, 49th
Top six teams and those individuals that finish in the top 24 advance to the state.
Girls D-III
Colonel Crawford meanwhile took fifth in Division III, with 209 points.
Cecelia Chase, 20th, 19:57.7
Alison Manko, 45th
Natalie Hocker, 58th
Izzy Roston, 64th
Maria Smith, 82nd
The top seven teams qualify for the state meet and top 28 individuals.
Boys D-III
Colonel Crawford’s Luke Lawson, 90th, 18:12.1.
Crestline’s Danny Kiser, 143rd, 19:02.7.