Lady Tigers finish as regional XC runner-up

TIFFIN — Results from the Division II regional cross country meet.

The Lady Tigers team finished as regional runners-up, 124 points.

Girls D-II

Raygann Campbell, 12th, 19:29.3.

Brooklyn Gates, 20th

Zaynah Tate, 29th

Ava Smith, 46th

Emily McDonald, 49th

Top six teams and those individuals that finish in the top 24 advance to the state.

Girls D-III

Colonel Crawford meanwhile took fifth in Division III, with 209 points.

Cecelia Chase, 20th, 19:57.7

Alison Manko, 45th

Natalie Hocker, 58th

Izzy Roston, 64th

Maria Smith, 82nd

The top seven teams qualify for the state meet and top 28 individuals.

Boys D-III

Colonel Crawford’s Luke Lawson, 90th, 18:12.1.

Crestline’s Danny Kiser, 143rd, 19:02.7.