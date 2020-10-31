Tigers upend Scots in football finale

SPARTA — The visiting Tigers ground out 223 rushing yards in a 28-6 season ending win over Highland Friday night.

Wilson Frankhouse had a terrific all-around game. The quarterback completed 10-of-20 pass attempts for 131 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran 25 times for 127 yards.

Hanif Donaldson had six catches for 91 yards and two of those TDs as Galion took a 14-0 lead after one quarter and extended it to 21-0 at halftime.

The first score covered 29 yards. Frankhouse then connected with Caleb Branstetter from 2 yards out. With 1:09 left in the first half, Frankhouse ran in from 10 yards to make it a three-score game at intermission.

After a scoreless third quarter, Dane Nauman blasted in from the 4-yard line for Highland’s lone score of the night.

Nauman rushed for 136 yards on 18 carries for the Scots.

A 21-yard strike from Frankhouse to Donaldson from 21 yards out completed the scoring. Dominic Pittman added all four PAT kicks for Galion.

The Tigers end the season at 6-4.