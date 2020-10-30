Crawford’s Shawn Auck captures state middle school championship

NORTH ROBINSON — On Sunday, Oct. 25 ,the 14th annual Ohio Middle School State Track Championship was held at Dublin Jerome High School.

Four Colonel Crawford Junior High cross country students attended.

Brynn Bruner (7th grade) finished 13th (13:11) in a Division 3 girls race.

Shawn Auck (7th grade) was the champion of his race, finishing with a time of 11:37. Braeden Grau (7th grade) finished 8th in 11:57 and Adam Scott (8th grade) finished 38th in 13:18 in the 7th and 8th grade Silver Division.

Top 15 received medals and a chocolate Willy Wonka bar. The top three also received a 5 pound gummy bear. Team trophies went to the top 4 teams, as well as individual awards to state championship teams in each division. A special award was presented to Ohio’s Fastest Boy and Girl overall.

Colonel Crawford did not have a full team, but participated as individuals and enjoyed a great experience.

