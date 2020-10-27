Galion volleyball team beats Columbian, will play for district title Wednesday at Sandusky Perkins

SANDUSKY — The best two teams in the Northwest 1 Division II OHSAA volleyball tournament will meet Wednesday to decide which school will advance to the regional tournament.

Galion, the No. 2 seed beat third-seeded Tiffin Columbian Monday evening in the first game at Perkins High School. The Lady Tigers won 25-11, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20 to advance to Wednesday’s 6 p.m. district championship match.

Two hours later, top-seeded Perkins, had dispatched of No. 4 seed Bellevue 25-12, 25-19, 26-24, setting up Wednesday’s 1-2 clash.

Galion had a first-round bye and has dropped just one game in the tournament in matches with Shelby and Columbian.

Perkins, the No. 1 seed, opted to play in the first round, but also had not dropped a game in victories over Clyde, Ontario and Bellevue.

The winner of Wednesday’s match will advance to the regional tournament at Lexington High School at 8 p.m. on Nov. 5, against either Lima Shawnee or Maumee, who will also play Wednesday for a district championship, in Lima.