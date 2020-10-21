Galion sports briefs: All MOAC tennis teams; Bowling results

All MOAC tennis teams named

GALION — The Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference has announced its all league girls tennis teams.

Named to the first team were: Grace Mahek of Shelby; Nicole Flock of Marion Harding; Sophie Thompson of River Valley; Sadie Smith of Shelby; Lyndsey McQuown of Marion Harding; Taryn Simmers of Marion Harding and Ryleigh Tillman of Marion Harding.

Named to the second team were: Raegan Gurney ofShelby; Madison Sharrock of Shelby; Anna Vogt of Shelby; Mollie Eith of Shelby; Olivia Fordyce of Shelby; Ethereal Trippett of Pleasant and Olivia Kaufman of River Valley.

Bowling results

CITY B LEAGUE

Week 1 Top Scores — Chris Brocklesby 245 617; Brad Borders 236 669; Al Pruitt Sr 236 610 John Stevens 289/244 732.

Week 2 Top Scores —Dustin Tomecko 258/268 686; Brad Borders 234 628; Sherri Sherriff 200 525; Tom Alstadt 248 681; Chris Brocklesby 268/255 708.

Week 3 Top Scores — Don Phillips 249 645; Brian Wenninger 277 669; Joe Borders 246 634

Week 4 Top Scores — James Bittner 4 246 592; Russ Montgomery 266/257 740.

Week 5 Top Scores — Chris Brocklesby 235 652; Travis Ash 242 656.

Week 6 Top Scores — Brian Wenninger 247 672 John Cross 236 610; Sherri Sherriff 236 596