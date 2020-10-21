Crawford advances with football win over Seneca East; Tigers tournament run ends against Bellevue

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford jumped out to a 28-0 lead over Seneca East on Saturday in the second round of the playoffs, en route to an easy 44-6 victory in a Division VI, Region 22 game.

The Eagles, the No. 2 seed, had a first round bye. This week, Crawford plays host to No. 7 seed Liberty Center, which also had a first-round bye. Liberty Center advanced to meet the Eagles by beating Western reserve next week.

Game time is 7 p.m. at Gary Field.

Against Seneca East, also a member of the Northern-19 with Crawford — the two teams did not play in the regular season this year — the Eagles were led by running back Tristan Cross, who had ran for four touchdowns, of 1 yard, 2 yards, 7 yards and 31 yards. Cross finished with 170 yards on 19 carries.

The Eagles’ ground game chewed its way to 370 yards. Cade Hamilton scored two TDs, on runs of 2 yards and 8 yards. Hamilton finished with 157 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Quarterback Brock Ritzhaupt was 4-7 passing for 90 yards, and he rushed for 36 yards.

The Eagles’ Chase Walker got in on the scoring with a safety.

The undefeated Eagles totaled 461 yards of offense, while allowing Seneca East just 256 yards.

Bellevue 34, Galion 9

BELLEVUE — Bellevue turned up the pressure in the second half, shutting down the 4-4 Galion Tigers after the intermission in a 34-9 Round 2 playoff game Saturday.

Up just 12-9 at the intermission, the Redmen allowed Galion zero points, just 27 yards on the ground and 11 in the air while scoring three touchdowns of their own in the third and fourth quarters.

Bellevue upped its record to 7-0 this season and will host Kenton on Saturday, a 32-20 winner over Ontario last week.

The Redmen scored first Saturday on a 19-yard run by Justin Mayes in the first period.

But the Tigers answered as kicker Dominic Pittman booted a 42-yard field goal making the score 6-3.

However, on the ensuing kickoff, the Redmen’s Mason Mayes, took the kick at the 5 yard line and raced 95 yards for the score to give his team a 12-3 edge.

Galion cut the lead in the second quarter to 12-9 on a Wilson Frankhouse 1-yard run, but would not score again.

A bad snap on a punt by Galion led to Bellevue’s first second-half score and Galion’s offense never clicked after the break.

The Redmen got two second-half rushing TDs by quarterback Keegan Ray, from 5 and 8 yards.

Ray was the top Bellevue rusher, with 221 yards. He was 3 of 8 passing for 66 yards and was picked off twice.

Frankhouse was Galion’s top rusher with 61 yards. He was 9 of 15 passing for 85 yards with an interception.

Galion will play Lexington this week in a non-league game.

Black River 27, Northmor 7

SULLIVAN — Northmor fell at Black River on Friday night in a regular season football contest by a 27-7 margin.

Neither team could get on the board in the first quarter, but Black River took a 7-0 lead into the half. They would add a pair of scores in the third period and widened their lead to a 27-0 margin midway through the fourth.

The Golden Knights, who are currently 2-6, averted the shutout late in the game when Tyler Boggs ran the ball into the end zone from two yards out. Caleb Schnuerer added the point-after kick.

While Northmor was only outgunned 274-257, they weren’t able to push the ball into the end zone until the very end of the game. Marcus Cortez completed 11 passes for 73 yards and also ran for 83. Garrett Corwin added 50 rushing yards and Tyler Boggs had 45. Max Lower had three receptions for 33 yards, while Griffin Workman, Andrew Armrose and Hunter Fulk combined for seven catches.

Photo by Don Tudor

Colonel Crawford running back Tristan Cross runs behind his line Saturday in the Eagles’ 44-6 second-round playoff win over Seneca East. Cross scored four touchdowns. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/10/web1_b-101720j-SE-at-CC-pofb_0177.jpg Photo by Don Tudor

Colonel Crawford’s defense gang tackles at Seneca East player last Saturday in North Robinson. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/10/web1_b-101720j-SE-at-CC-pofb_0411.jpg Photo by Don Tudor

