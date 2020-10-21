Tiger golfers 7th at state

COLUMBUS — Galion’s golf team, in its fourth straight trip to the state golf tournament in Columbus last week, finished seventh in the Division II team standings after two days of play at the Ohio State University golf course.

Galion finished with a team score of 675, after team rounds of 339 and 336. The Tigers were a combined 107 shots over par.

For the third year in a row, Columbus Academy, won the team title, with a score of 615. They were followed by Kettering Archbishop Alter (629), Sugarcreek Garaway (639), Cuyahoga CVCA (650), Dayton Oakwood (652), Middletown Bishop Fenwick (659), Galion (675), Liberty-Benton (684), Carrollton (696), Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (702); Wooster Triway (703) and Gallipolis Gallia Academy (723).

Matt McMullen had the best score for Galion, shooting 80 80-160. He was followed by Nick McMullen 87 84-171; Spencer Keller 86 85-171; Max Longwell 86 82-178 and Bronson Dalenberg 93 87-180.

Stephen Ma of Columbus Academy had the low Division II score, with rounds of 71-73 for a 144, just 2 shots over par. Davis Gochenouer of Kettering Alder and Mason Witt of Jamestown Greeneview tied for second at 147.

All-MOAC golf squads

Also, the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference has announced its all-league team.

It’s no surprise the MOAC golf team is dominated by Galion, which with a 12-0 record, dominated play. Matt McMullen, Spencer Keller and Nick McMullen were named to the first team and Max Longwell were on the second team.

The MOAC named its girls team as well, and Julia Conner was named to the first team.

