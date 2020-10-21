Whippets dominate in MOAC boys race; Galion’s Campbell third in girls race

GALION — Shelby dominated the boys Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference race Saturday at Amann Reservoir. The Whippets finished 1-2-3 in the boys race, with five runners finishing in the top 10 en route to just 18 points.

Marion Pleasant was second with 81 points, followed by Ontario (85), Harding (85), Galion (109), River Valley (137) and Clear Fork (193).

The girls race was much closer with Ontario winning with 44 points. Shelby was second with 49 points, and Galion was third with 57 points, followed by River Valley (78), Clear Fork (124) and Harding 170). Marion Pleasant did not field a full team.

Freshman Raygann Campbell had the top finish for Galion. She was third in the girls race, with a time of 20:07.33. The Lady Tigers’ Brooklyn Gates was seventh in 20:19.66, followed by teammates Zaynah Tate (21:32,61); Emily McDonald (21:37.32) and Ava Smith (22.29.12).

Shelby’s Kayla Gonzales won the girls race in 19:37.21 with River Valley’s Catherine Starrs second overall in 19:39.72.

In the boys race, Shelby’s Huck Finnegan (16:47.21), Josh Mohr (17:01.32) and Kyle Denninger (17:03.53 were the first three runners to cross the finish line.

Galion’s top runner was Braeden Horn, who was 17th in 18:15.32; followed by Chad Taylor (18:24,42); Cannon Butler (19:04.62), Holden Gabriel (19:04.92) and Kellen Kiser (19:08.83).

MOAC All-league teams

Boys

First team — 1. Huck Finnegan (10) Shelby 16:47.2; 2. Josh Mohr (12) Shelby 17:01.3; 3. Luke Dininger (10) Shelby 17:03.5; 4. Payne Ratliff (11) Marion Harding 17:05.4; 5. Mason Hendrickson (11) Shelby 17:09.1; 6. Ben Dunham (10) Pleasant 17:10.6; 7. Riley Fackler (12) Shelby 17:12.2; Second team — 8. Robey Bolen (12) Ontario 17:20.3; 9. Mason Cluff (11) Pleasant 17:23.3; 10. Joe Montgomery (11) River Valley 17:25.8; 11. Khaynae Scott (11) Marion Harding 17:50.3; 12. Luke Lesseuer (9) Shelby 18:07.9; 13. Graeme Harvey (11) Shelby 18:09.2; 14. Marshall Moore (9) Shelby 18:09.9; Honorable mention — 15. Kael Moore (12) Shelby 18:10.4 16. Jonah Bowdle (10) Pleasant 18:10.8; 17. Braeden Horn (12) Galion 18:15.3; 18. Ken Chang (11) Ontario 18:16.7; 19. Owen Vick (12) Ontario 18:18.2; 20. Nathan Ganzhorn (11) Shelby 18:18.8; 21. Kade Sutherland (9) Marion Harding 18:23.9.

Girls

First team — 1. Kayla Gonzales (10) Shelby 19:37.21; 2. Catherine Starrs (11) River Valley 19:39.72; 3. Raygann Campbell (9) Galion 20:07.3; 4. Olivia Pratt (9) Pleasant 20:08.6; 5. Ariah Reuer (12) Ontario 20:09.7; 6. Ellie Maurer (11) Ontario 20:15.9. 7. Brooklyn Gates (12) Galion 20:19.8. Second team — 8. Brienne Trumpower (10) Ontario 20:30.2; 9. Emma Lichtenberger (12) Pleasant 20:34.7; 10. Reyna Hoffman (11) Shelby 20:49.0; 11. Emma Hawk (11) River Valley 21:01.4; 12. Kailyn Schwall (9) Shelby 21:03.0; 13. Cori Wentz (12) Ontario 21:19.8; 14. Isabellah Molina (11) Clear Fork 21:27.7. Honorable mention — 15. Zaynah Tate (11) Galion21:32.6; 16. Abby Vogt (11) Shelby21:35.1; 17. Emily McDonald (11) Galion 21:37.3; 18. Lily Clark (9) Shelby 21:40.4; 19. Madison Genders (11 ) Ontari0 21:46.3; 20.; Kalyn Kimball (10) Pleasant 22:08.0 ;21. Channon Cundiff (9) Shelby 22:19.4.

Galion third in girls race behind Campbell, Gates