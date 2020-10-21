First step to state cross country starts Saturday in Galion

GALION — Thanks to COVID-19, the Galion Cross Country Invitational was cancelled this year, meaning the largest single sporting event in this part of the state was missing. And that meant thousands of athletes, coaches, fans and running fanatics, didn’t spend any money in Galion that day in between races.

Fortunately, Galion’s Amann Reservoir is home to lots of other big cross country meets, and the largest one remaining on this year’s schedule did not get cancelled. This Saturday is the OHSAA district meet, which gets started about 10 a.m. and there will hundreds of racers participating.

This is the first step toward the 2020 state high school cross country meet, with athletes hoping for a shot to run at next week’s regional meet in Tiffin.

Typically, there is no charge to enter most cross country meets, until the state meet. That has changed this year.

Tickets will be required to enter all district cross country meets, including the one in Galion. Tickets are priced at $8 and will be sold through your school’s athletic department. Tickets will be scanned at the course. This includes all team members not participating in the district race. Parents and fans must receive the proper codes and purchase tickets ahead of time as local officials will not be handling any money or transactions at the gate.

Racing starts at 10 a.m. Results will be posted in the registration shelter and live online at towww.results.timingfirst.com and on Baumspage.com.

The course will remain the same, but athetes and coaches will notice changes. Team camps are still permitted anywhere on the course. But tents are not permitted and team camps must be at least 20 feet away from one another. Tarps are OK.

Who advances?

In Division III — for both boys and girls races — the top three teams in each race qualify for the regional meet, as do the top 12 finishers not on a qualifying team.

In Division II — for both boys and girls races — the top four teams and any individual not on a qualifying team who finishes in the top 16 will advance to the Tiffin regional at Boyer-Hedges Park.

Division III teams include Buckeye Central, Bucyrus, Tiffin Calvert, Colonel Crawford, Crestline, Crestview (Ashland), Danbury Lakeside, Lakota, Lucas, Mansfield Christian, Margaretta, Mohawk, Monroeville, New London, Old Fort, Plymouth, Seneca East, Fremont St. Joseph, Fremont St. Mary Central Catholic, Norwalk St. Paul, Mansfield St. Peter’s, Western Reserve and Wynford.

Division II teams included Bellevue, Clear Fork, Clyde, Edison, Galion, Huron, Lexington, Ontario, Sandusky Perkins, Port Clinton, Shelby, Vermilion and Willard.

District cross country meet Saturday at Amann Reservoir