Northmor topped by Black River

Northmor fell at Black River on Friday night in a regular season football contest by a 27-7 margin.

Neither team could get on the board in the first quarter, but Black River took a 7-0 lead into the half. They would add a pair of scores in the third period and widened their lead to a 27-0 margin midway through the fourth.

The Golden Knights, who are currently 2-6, averted the shutout late in the game when Tyler Boggs ran the ball into the end zone from two yards out. Caleb Schnuerer added the point-after kick.

While Northmor was only outgunned 274-257, they weren’t able to push the ball into the end zone until the very end of the game. Marcus Cortez completed 11 passes for 73 yards and also ran for 83. Garrett Corwin added 50 rushing yards and Tyler Boggs had 45. Max Lower had three receptions for 33 yards, while Griffin Workman, Andrew Armrose and Hunter Fulk combined for seven catches.

