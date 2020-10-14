Clear Fork ladies shut out Shelby; Lady Colts earn No. 3 tournament seed

BELLVILLE — Clear Fork’s girls soccer team traveled to Shelby on Tuesday night and finished league play with a 10-0 win over the Lady Whippets

With the victory, Clear Fork finished at 5-1-0 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference and 9-5-1 overall. Ontario won the MOAC title with a 6-0 league mark.

Seven different players scored for the Lady Colts vs. Shelby, with Carly McCue, Morgan Galco and Trinity Cook each tallying two goals. Annika Labaki, Kendall Windsor, Lilly Wortman and Sophia Perry each had one goal.

Assists were provided by Kylie Davidson had three assist, Avery Wend had two assists and Alyssa Swank, Carly McCue and Trinity Cook had one save.

Renee Anders had 2 saves in goal for Clear Fork.

The Lady Colts finished their regular season at Ashland on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Girls soccer tournament draw

Clear Fork received a No. 3 seed in their Northwest 2 regional/district girls soccer tournament. The Lady Colts will play host to No. 4 seed Lexington at 3 p.m. on Oct. 21 for a sectional title.

In the Lady Colts half of that bracket, No. 2 seed Ontario plays No. 8 seed Shelby at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at Ontario. The winner will play No. 7 seeded Sandusky Perkins at 3 p.m. Oct. 24 for a sectional title.

Galion is the No. 10 seed in the Northwest 2 sectional/district tournament. On Oct. 21, at 5 p.m. at Madison Comprehensive High School, the Tigers play No. 1 seed Madison at 5 p.m.

The winner between Galion and Madison will play No. 9 seed Mansfield Senior at 3 p.m. Oct. 24 for a sectional title. Also on Oct. 24, at Norwalk, the No. 5 seeded Lady Truckers play No. 6 seed Vermilion at 3 p.m.

The district tournament is at Lexington, beginning Oct. 28, with games scheduled at 5:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Boys soccer tournament draw

Clear Fork earned a No. 3 seed in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II Northwest 3 sectional/district tournament. The Colts will plan No. 7 seed Galion in Bellville on Monday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. According to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference website, Galion is 9-5 this season. Clear Fork is 10-1.

If Clear Fork wins, the Colts will play No. 4 seed Norwalk on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. in a sectional championship game.

In the other half of the lower bracket sectional, No. 2 seed Ontario plays No. 8 Tiffin Columbian at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 in Ontario. The winner of that game plays No. 8 seed Huron at 5 p.m. Oct. 22.

In the upper half of the bracket is Lexington, the No. 1 seed in the Northwest 3 sectional/district. Lex will play host to No. 10 Clyde at 6 p.m. Oct. 19. The winner of that game plays No. 11 seed Mansfield Senior at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22.

Milan Edison is the No. 5 seed and will take on Vermilion at 5 p.m. Oct. 22.

The district tournament is at Clyde High School starting Oct. 26. If Galion’s boys team advances, they would play at 7:15 p.m. that day. In the upper bracket, the district semifinal is Oct. 26 at 5 p.m.

