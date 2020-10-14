Galion at Clear Fork on Monday at 5 p.m. in D-II soccer opener; Lady Tigers play Madison on Oct. 21

GALION — Galion’s boys soccer team earned a No. 7 seed in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II Northwest 3 sectional/district tournament. The Tigers will play No. 3 seed Clear Fork on Monday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. at Clear Fork High School in Bellville. According to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference website, Galion is 9-5 this season. Clear Fork is 10-1.

If Galion wins, the Tigers will play No. 4 seed Norwalk on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. in a sectional championship game.

The Tigers’ Walter Frankhouse is still the league’s top scorer, with 51 points (18 goals and 15 assists). Devin McCarthy is fourth with 31 points (10 goals, 11 assists). Carter Keinath is No. 2 in the MOAC with 141 saves.

In the other half of the lower bracket sectional, No. 2 seed Ontario plays No. 8 Tiffin Columbian at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 in Ontario. The winner of that game plays No. 8 seed Huron at 5 p.m. Oct. 22.

In the upper half of the bracket is Lexington, the No. 1 seed in the Northwest 3 sectional/district. Lex will play host to No. 10 Clyde at 6 p.m. Oct. 19. The winner of that game plays No. 11 seed Mansfield Senior at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22.

Milan Edison is the No. 5 seed and will take on Vermilion at 5 p.m. Oct. 22.

The district tournament is at Clyde High School starting Oct. 26. If Galion’s boys team advances, they would play at 7:15 p.m. that day. In the upper bracket, the district semifinal is Oct. 26 at 5 p.m.

Girls tournament draw

Galion is the No. 10 seed in the Northwest 2 sectional/district tournament. On Oct. 21, at 5 p.m. at Madison Comprehensive High School, the Tigers play No. 1 seed Madison at 5 p.m.

According to the MOAC website, Galion is 0-13 this season. Rilynn Keinath is No. 3 in the MOAC with 131 saves.

The winner between Galion and Madison will play No. 9 seed Mansfield Senior at 3 p.m. Oct. 24 for a sectional title. Also on Oct. 24, at Norwalk, the No. 5 seeded Lady Truckers play No. 6 seed Vermilion at 3 p.m.

In the lower half of this bracket, No. 2 seed Ontario plays No. 8 seed Shelby at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at Ontario. The winner will play No. 7 seeded Sandusky Perkins at 3 p.m. Oct. 24 for a sectional title. Clear Fork, the No. 3 seed, will play host to No. 4 seed Lexington at 3 p.m. in the other sectional title game.

The district tournament is at Lexington, beginning Oct. 28, with games scheduled at 5:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Galion Inquirer file photo Galion’s boys soccer team, shown here in a 7-0 win over Marion Harding last month, will open sectional tournament play against Clear Fork at 5 p.m. Oct. 19 in Bellville. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/10/web1_Galion-boys-soccer.jpgGalion Inquirer file photo Galion’s boys soccer team, shown here in a 7-0 win over Marion Harding last month, will open sectional tournament play against Clear Fork at 5 p.m. Oct. 19 in Bellville.

Lady Tigers take on top seed Madison on Oct. 21