Sports roundup: Galion girls cross country team 2nd at Old Fort invite

OLD FORT — Behind the running of Zaynah Tate and Brooklyn Gates, Galion’s girls cross country team finished second last week in the Brown Division Of the Old Fort Invitational.

Galion finished with 53 points, behind Old Fort, which racked up 38 points.

The top runners for Galion were Tate, who was third in 21:01.53; and Gates, who was fifth in 21:24.69. Emily McDonald was 10th (22:03.09), Ava Smith was 14th (22:43.70) and Dezi Lester was 22nd (24:07.17).

In the Brown division boys race, Galion was fifth as a team.

Chad Taylor was the Tigers’ top runner, he was 10th overall in 18:20.98; followed by Braeden Horn (12th, 18:23.93); Cannon Butler (25th, 19:07.89); Holden Gabriel (34th, 19:35.00) and Kellen Kiser (40th, 19:52.79).

Also, Galion’s boys soccer team was 6-3 winner over St. Peter’s on Tuesday and player River Valley on Thursday.

Galion’s girls soccer team dropped a 7-0 decision to Mansfield Senior on Monday, but bounced back to beat Mapleton 7-1 on Wednesday.

In volleyball action, Galion beat Shelby 25-20, 25-25, 25-27 on Tuesday and dropped a hard-fought match to Buckeye Central on Wednesday, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23, 16-25, 15-11 on Wednesday.