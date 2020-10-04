Colts take on Milan Edison in playoffs Oct. 10

BELLVILLE — The Clear Fork Colts are on a two-game winning streak starting the 2020 football playoffs.

The OHSAA ruled that all Ohio high school teams are eligible to enter the playoffs. The Colts ended a shortened regular season with a 2-4 record, bouncing Marion Pleasant 35-14 on Sept. 25 and dominating Marion Harding 54-14 last Friday.

In the Division IV, Region 14 playoffs, Clear Fork was seeded No. 20. This Saturday, Oct. 10, the Colts play Milan Edison, the No. 13 seed in the region, at Milan Edison. Kick off is 7 p.m. The winner of that game will be on the road again, at No. 4 seed LaGrange Keystone on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. Keystone LaGrange received a first-round bye.

Here is a link to the Region 14 playoff bracket.

Ticketing process

The OHSAA sent playoff ticketing guidelines and information to schools last Fridasy and were to meet virtually with all playoff schools on Monday morning to discuss. According the latest order from the Ohio Department of Health and Gov. Mike DeWine, only 15 percent of the stadium’s permanent seating capacity are permitted to attend games, unless the site has been approved for a variance by the Ohio Department of Health. Home teams can have their band in attendance for its games. Both teams can have cheerleaders.

All playoff tickets will be sold online through www.OHSAA.org/tickets and will be available starting Tuesday, Oct. 6.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/10/web1_Clear-Fork-Colts-logo.jpg