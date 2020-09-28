IMSA runs at Mid-Ohio last weekend

The IMSA WeatherTech Challenge was held at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Sunday with the car driven by Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor taking first place.

Their car, as well as the one driven by Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron traded the lead back and forth for much of the race, but the Montoya-Cameron car had a pair of mishaps and fell to seventh place — next-to-last place in the eight-car DPi group — in the race, which lasted for 115 laps and two hours and 40 minutes.

The car driven by Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani finished second overall and in the DPi class, while the one driven by Ryan Briscoe and Rengervander Zande was third. Nasr and Derani finished less than a second behind the Castroneves-Taylor vehicle.

Two other classes ran in the race. The car driven by Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor was eighth overall in winning the GTLM class. Aaron Telitz and Jack Hawksworth won the GTD class and placed 12th overall.

Saturday’s main race was the Prototype Challenge. Dakota Dickerson finished in first place, while Matthew Bell ran second and Rasmus Lindh took third in the one hour and 45 minute competition.

There also were three other series, which all ran multiple times over the three-day event at Mid-Ohio.

The Michelin Pilot Challenge ran in a pair of races, with the winner Saturday being Nate Stacy. Tyler McQuarrie finished second and Indy Dontje placed third. Stacy made it two wins in as many days on Sunday. Dylan Murry moved into the podium as the second-place runner, while McQuarrie finished third.

The Porsche GT3 Cup ran twice on Saturday and once on Sunday for three total races.

Curt Swearingin finished first in Saturday’s early race, with Efrin Castro and Richard Edge placing second and third, respectively. Those same three drivers finished in the exact same order in the second race of that day. Swearingin earned his third win on Sunday. Overall, the podium was the same, but two places were changed, as Edge finished second and Castro was third on this day.

Also, a pair of races were held in the MX-5 Cup — one on Friday and the other on Saturday.

On Friday, Robert Noaker finished in first place. He was followed by runner-up Michael Carter and Selin Rollan, who took third. Carter finished first on Saturday, while Rollan placed second and Jared Thomas took third place.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

