College football: Ohio State opens against Nebraska

Rutgers: at Michigan State (Oct 24), Indiana (Oct 31), at Ohio State (Nov 7), Illinois (Nov 14), Michigan (Nov 21), at Purdue (Nov 28), Penn State (Dec 5), at Maryland (Dec 12).

Penn State: at Indiana (Oct 24), Ohio State (Oct 31), Maryland (Nov 7), at Nebraska (Nov 14), Iowa (Nov 21), at Michigan (Nov 28), at Rutgers (Dec 5), Michigan State (Dec 12).

Ohio State: Nebraska (Oct 24), at Penn State (Oct 31), Rutgers (Nov 7), at Maryland (Nov 14), Indiana (Nov 21), at Illinois (Nov 28), at Michigan State (Dec 5), Michigan (Dec 12).

Michigan State: Rutgers (Oct 24), at Michigan (Oct 31), at Iowa (Nov 7), Indiana (Nov 14), at Maryland (Nov 21), Northwestern (Nov 28), Ohio State (Dec 5), at Penn State (Dec 12).

Michigan: at Minnesota (Oct 24), Michigan State (Oct 31), at Indiana (Nov 7), Wisconsin (Nov 14), at Rutgers (Nov 21), Penn State (Nov 28), Maryland (Dec 5), at Ohio State (Dec 12).

Maryland: at Northwestern (Oct 24), Minnesota (Oct 31), at Penn State (Nov 7), Ohio State (Nov 14), Michigan State (Nov 21), at Indiana (Nov 28), at Michigan (Dec 5), Rutgers (Dec 12).

Indiana: Penn State (Oct 24), at Rutgers (Oct 31), Michigan (Nov 7), at Michigan State (Nov 14), at Ohio State (Nov 21), Maryland (Nov 28), at Wisconsin (Dec 5), Purdue (Dec 12).

Wisconsin: Illinois (Oct 24), at Nebraska (Oct 31), Purdue (Nov 7), at Michigan (Nov 14), at Northwestern (Nov 21), Minnesota (Nov 28), Indiana (Dec 5), at Iowa (Dec 12).

Purdue: Iowa (Oct 24), at Illinois (Oct 31), at Wisconsin (Nov 7), Northwestern (Nov 14), at Minnesota (Nov 21), Rutgers (Nov 28), Nebraska (Dec 5), at Indiana (Dec 12).

Northwestern: Maryland (Oct 24), at Iowa (Oct 31), Nebraska (Nov 7), at Purdue (Nov 14), Wisconsin (Nov 21), at Michigan State (Nov 28), at Minnesota (Dec 5), Illinois (Dec 12).

Nebraska: at Ohio State (Oct 24), Wisconsin (Oct 31), at Northwestern (Nov 7), Penn State (Nov 14), Illinois (Nov 21), at Iowa (Nov 28), at Purdue (Dec 5), Minnesota (Dec 12).

Minnesota: Michigan (Oct 24), at Maryland (Oct 31), at Illinois (Nov 7), Iowa (Nov 14), Purdue (Nov 21), at Wisconsin (Nov 28), Northwestern (Dec 5), Nebraska (Dec 12).

Iowa: at Purdue (Oct 24), Northwestern (Oct 31), Michigan State (Nov 7), at Minnesota (Nov 14), at Penn State (Nov 21), Nebraska (Nov 28), at Illinois (Dec 5), Wisconsin (Dec 12).

Illinois: at Wisconsin (Oct 24), Purdue (Oct 31), Minnesota (Nov 7), at Rutgers (Nov 14), at Nebraska (Nov 21), Ohio State (Nov 28), Iowa (Dec 5), at Northwestern (Dec 12).

Ohio State’s football season is scheduled to start Oct. 24 with a game against Nebraska at Ohio Stadium and the Michigan game has returned to its traditional position as the final regular-season game on the latest revised Big Ten schedule, which was announced Saturday.

This schedule was put together since the Big Ten announced on Wednesday that it would play football this season, reversing an Aug. 11 decision not to play because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

OSU’s second game, at Penn State on Oct. 31, will be possibly the biggest game in the Big Ten this season.

The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions are regarded as the two best teams in the Big Ten and as possible College Football Playoff contenders.

After that match-up, Ohio State has a home game against Rutgers on Nov. 7. It goes to Maryland Nov. 14, is at home against Indiana on Nov. 21, plays at Illinois on Nov. 28, goes to Michigan State on Dec. 5 and faces Michigan at Ohio Stadium on Dec. 12.

The Big Ten championship game is scheduled Dec. 19 in Indianapolis.

This year, every Big Ten team will have a game the week of the championship game. The second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh teams in the East Division will play the teams in the same position in the West Division.

It is possible some Big Ten games will be played on days other than Saturday. Those scheduling decisions will be made at a later date.

Ohio State originally was scheduled to start its season Sept. 5 against Bowling Green before the Big Ten announced in July it would play a conference only schedule, which had OSU opening the season on Sept. 3 at Illinois.

No plans for fans to attend games have been decided

That schedule was canceled by the conference’s Aug. 11 decision.

Ohio State schedule

Oct. 24: Nebraska

Oct. 31: at Penn State

Nov. 7: Rutgers

Nov. 14: at Maryland

Nov. 21: Indiana

Nov. 28: at Illinois

Dec. 5: at Michigan State

Dec. 12: Michigan

Dec. 19: Big Ten championship in Indianapolis

Lima News photo Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and coach Ryan Day are ready for another — albeit, much different — football season. The Buckeyes open up Oct. 24, at home, vs. Nebrasha

Michigan game scheduled for Dec. 12

By Jim Naveau jnaveau@limanews.com

Reach Jim Naveau at 567-242-0414.