OHSAA announces new football regions, playoff information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced new regional alignments for the upcoming football playoffs after 664 schools opted in for the postseason. As all teams are eligible to take part in the playoffs, the OHSAA’s Harbin computer ratings system will not be used this season.

GALION is in Division IV, Region 14, along with BELLEVUE; BROOKSIDE SHEFFIELD; BRYAN; CLEAR FORK; CLEARVIEW; CLYDE; EDISON; FIRELANDS OBERLIN; GALION; HURON; KENTON; KEYSTONE LA GRANGE; NAPOLEON; ONTARIO; PERKINS SANDUSKY; PORT CLINTON; ROSSFORD; SHELBY; TRIWAY WOOSTER; UPPER SANDUSKY; VAN WERT; VERMILION and WAUSEON.

Division IV includes chools with male enrollment of 209 to 271. There are four regions: 24 schools in one region; 25 schools

COLONEL CRAWFORD is in Division VI, Region 22, along with ARCHBOLD; BLUFFTON; BUCYRUS; CARDINAL STRITCH CATHOLIC OREGON; CAREY; COLONEL CRAWFORD; COLUMBUS GROVE; CRESTVIEW ASHLAND; DELTA’ EVERGREEN METAMORA; FAIRVIEW SHERWOOD; GIBSONBURG; HICKSVILLE; LIBERTY CENTER; MARGARETTA CASTALIA; MONTPELIER; NEW LONDON; NORTHWOOD; OTTAWA HILLS; PAULDING; RIVERDALE MT. BLANCHARD; SENECA EAST; TINORA DEFIANCE; VAN BUREN; WAYNE TRACE HAVILAND; WESTERN RESERVE; and WOODMORE.

NORTHMOR also is in Division VI, Region 23, along with AFRICENTRIC COLUMBUS; BARNESVILLE ; BELPRE; BUCKEYE TRAIL LORE CITY; CENTERBURG CENTERBURG; CROOKSVILLE CROOKSVILLE; DAWSON-BRYANT COAL GROVE; ELGIN MARION; FAIRLAND PROCTORVILLE; FORT FRYE BEVERLY; FREDERICKTOWN; GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS; HUNTINGTON CHILLICOTHE; KIPP COLUMBUS; LOUDONVILLE; MOUNT GILEAD; NELSONVILLE-YORK; NEWCOMERSTOWN; NORTHMOR; NORTHRIDGE JOHNSTOWN; ROCK HILL IRONTON; SHENANDOAH SARAHSVILLE; SOUTHEASTERN CHILLICOTHE; SYMMES VALLEY WILLOW WOOD; VALLEY LUCASVILLE; and WORTHINGTON CHRISTIAN

Division VI incudes schools with male enrollment of 122 to 162. There are four regions: 24 schools in one region, 26 schools in two regions; 27 schools in one region.

CRESTLINE is in Division VII, Region 25, along with BUCKEYE CENTRAL; CRESTLINE; CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS; DALTON; DAVID ANDERSON LISBON; FAIRPORT HARDING; INDEPENDENCE; JACKSON-MILTON; JOHN F KENNEDY WARREN; LEETONIA; LOWELLVILLE; LUCAS; MALVERN; MAPLETON ASHLAND; MCDONALD; MONROEVILLE; PLYMOUTH; SOUTH CENTRAL GREENWICH; SOUTHERN LOCAL SALINEVILLE; ST JOHN SCHOOL ASHTABULA; ST PAUL NORWALK; VALLEY CHRISTIAN YOUNGSTOWN and WELLSVILLE.

Division VII includes schools with male enrollment of 121 and less. There are four regions: 22 schools in one region; 23 schools in one region; 24 schools in one region; 25 schools in one region.

All of Ohio’s new regions are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2020

Originally, there were 709 schools that indicated they planned to contend for a playoff bid this season playing 11-man football, but the COVID-19 pandemic has caused some schools to start their seasons later or end early. Based on the recommendation from Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health, the OHSAA shortened the football season.

Playoff schedule and format

On Sept. 29, 30, the head coaches in each region will vote to seed the teams in their region. The OHSAA will then place teams on brackets on Oct. 1. With various numbers of schools in each region, many of the higher seeds will have a first-round bye in most regions.

Once the brackets are set, the top team on the bracket of the specific game will have the first opportunity to host the game throughout the regional playoffs. If the top team on the bracket cannot host, the other team will host the game. The OHSAA will determine sites for the state semifinals and state championships.

If a team is unable to play a playoff game on the assigned day according to the bracket, its opponent will advance on the bracket.

Playoff games will be held on Friday and Saturday nights beginning October 9-10. Divisions, I, II, III and VII will play on Friday nights. Divisions IV, V and VI will play on Saturday nights.

As a reminder, schools eliminated from the OHSAA playoffs or that choose not to enter the OHSAA playoffs have the option to schedule additional regular season contests through Saturday, November 14 (maximum of 10 regular season contests permitted).

