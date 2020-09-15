Sports roundup: Galion girls do great at cross country meet

OBERLIN — Galion’s girls cross country team ran Saturday at Fireland High School and dominated. The girls grabbed the top eight places in the meeting, winning 15-50.

The boys team fell 27-29.

In the girls race, Raygann Campbell broke into the Galion Top Ten board with the second fastest time in Galion history. She won the race with a time of 19:23.

The Tigers ladies’ other finishers were: 2-Zaynah Tate 20:57; 3-Emily McDonald 21:45; 4-Ava Smith 22:06; 5-Nora Harding 22:59; 6-Natalee Perkins 24:15; 7-Dezi Lester 24:48; 8-Jasmine Clingman 24:57; 13-Elisha Brown 27:52; 15-Amara Ratcliff 30:14 and 18-Hannah Daniels 35:08.

Galion’s Chad Taylor won the boys race in 17:48. Other racers for Galion and their times were: 2-Braeden Horn 18:04; 7-Holden Gabriel 19:03; 8-Kellen Kiser 19:06; 11-Simon Shawk 19:10; 12-Cannon Butler 19:29; 13-Jacob Storie 19:50; 18-Grayson Willacker 21:14; 21-Tim Schmotzer 22:09; 23-Riley Gabriel 23:06 and 31-Tyler Buxton 31:48.

The times of Campbell and Raygann were Firelands course records.

Undefeated Eagles nip the Royals

HOLMES TOWNSHIP — Colonel Crawford’s successful two-point conversion with 3:24 to go in Friday’s game vs. Wynford was the game-winner in a 35-34 Northern-10 Athletic Conference victory.

Colonel Crawford quarterback Brock Ritzhaupt faked a handoff to tailback Tristan Cross and then got the ball to Lincoln Mollenkopf, who ran untouched into the end zone.

Undefeated Crawford leads the N-10 at 3-0. Four teams — Carey, Mohawk, Seneca East and Wynford — are 2-1.

Wynford was close to scoring late in the game but the Eagles’ Carter Valentine picked off a pass to seal his team’s win.

Colonel Crawford’s Cross had another big game, rushing for 121 yards on 19 carries. He caught two passes for 56 yards. He also had four touchdowns. He scored from one-yard out in the first period, from two-yards out in the third period; caught a 37-yard pass from Ritzhaupt in the fourth quarter and set up the final two-point attempt with a 10-yard TD run in the forth

Ritzhaupt had seven carries for 65 yards and completed 10 of 20 passes for 186 yards. The Eagles’ Chase Walker was his team’s leading receiver. with four catches for 86 yards.

Wynford quarterback Dustin Brady also had a super night. He completed 25 of 34 passes for 316 yards. He scored on runs of eight yards and one yard in the first quarter, 24 yards in the second period, one-yard out in the third period and he threw a 10-yard TD pass to Cody Taylor in the fourth quarter. The Royals’ Lucas Hackworth caught nine passes for 155 yards.

Mohawk is at Colonel Crawford on Friday and Wynford is at Seneca East.

Submit results to Galion Inquirer

GALION —The Galion Inquirer is happy to publish game scores and results and photos … if we receive them.

Sadly, we do not have the resources to go to every match or take photos of each game, match or meet. Also, we do not have the time nor resources to track down daily results from Galion area games, matches and meets.

Results may be emailed to Russ Kent at rkent@aimmedamidwest.com or galsports@aimmediamidwest.com

