2020 Football preview: Knights have lots of good players to replace

GALION — For Northmor to maintain their recent success in football under head coach Scott Armrose, they will have to replace a lot of players who had huge roles in the team’s three straight playoff appearances.

“We lost 15 seniors that formed the winningest class in our school’s history,” said Armrose. “It is difficult to replace All-Ohio players like Hunter Mariotti, Brandon Planey, Conor Becker, Blake Miller, Gavin Ramos, Wyatt Reeder and Logan Randolph.”

Last year, Northmor was 9-2 and the Golden Knights have manufactured a 27-7 record over Armrose’s three seasons as head coach. Now, without those players, they’ll seek to continue their winning way’s in 2020’s proposed six-game regular season in which all teams are eligible for postseason competition.

A pair of second-team KMAC players return in junior wide receiver/defensive back Trenton Ramos (49 tackles and four interceptions) and linebacker/offensive lineman Austin Hammond (76 tackles, one sack, six tackles for loss).

Four players who started on at least one side of the ball also will be back in junior Garrett Corwin (RB/LB, 43 tackles, three TFLs, 70 yards rushing, one TD), junior Duston Sanders (OL/DL), junior Gavin Whited (OL/DL, 25 tackles) and sophomore Maxton Lower (RB/LB, 162 yards, three TDs, six two-point conversions, 50 tackles).

Also back are seniors Tyler Boggs (RB/LB, 13 tackles, 128 yards rushing, one TD) and Hunter Troyer (TE/DL) and juniors Marcus Cortez (QB, DB), Andrew Armrose (TE/DL, three catches, 63 yards, one TD) and Niko Christo (RB/LB).

Some of those players mainly were on the JV squad last year. Armrose cited a number of players with JV experience as being among those he’ll be counting on this season. He named Boggs, Troyer, Cortez, Armrose, Christo, Anthony Brazzi, Michael Stuff, Jonathan Artrip, Jordan Welch, Bob Guiler, Clayton Roose, C.J. Stoney, Gavin Miller and first-year player Griffin Workman as less-experienced players or newcomers to the varsity level who will play roles.

“All of these players have gotten most of their previous experience at the JV level,” he said.

While Armrose isn’t sure what the future will hold for his team, he feels they’ve made the most of their summer and will be ready to hit the field.

“With a young, inexperienced team, we will have to work hard to improve every week, especially in a season where we may not get any controlled scrimmages,” he said. “These young men have worked very hard, despite the uncertainty of playing this fall. We look to compete every week.”

Scott Armrose https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/08/web1_Scott-Armrose.jpg Scott Armrose Galion Inquirer file photo

Northmor has a lot of good player to replace this season, including Blake Miller, an all-Ohioan and the best defensive player in the KMAC last season. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/08/web1_blake-miller.jpg Galion Inquirer file photo

Northmor has a lot of good player to replace this season, including Blake Miller, an all-Ohioan and the best defensive player in the KMAC last season.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS