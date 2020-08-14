KMAC golfers compete

Centerburg claimed both the team and individual titles on Thursday when the KMAC held its first of three conference golf meets.

In the contest, which was hosted by Wyandot Golf Course, located just outside Centerburg, the Trojans finished with 325 shots to top second-place Highland by 20. Fredericktown, Northmor, East Knox and Cardington followed. Mount Gilead competed, but not with a full team; while Danville did not participate.

Technically by score, East Knox finished third with 392 strokes, but due to one golfer playing under the double par pick-up rule (where you pick up your ball and move to the next hole after shooting twice as many shots as whatever par is), that person’s score didn’t count and the team finished behind Fredericktown and Northmor.

Individually, Landon Griffith of Centerburg was the top scorer with 77 shots. Two Morrow County boys tied for second place, as Mount Gilead sophomore Steven Street and Northmor freshman Grant Bentley both recorded rounds of 78. Pacing Highland were Drew Santo and Emerson Grassbaugh, who both shot 84. Cardington’s top outing came from Silas Horton and his round of 102.

Complete results of the first KMAC tournament are below.

Centerburg — 1st, 325

Landon Griffith, 77

Dalton Hall, 82

Reed Compton, 83

Levi Houck, 83

Dallas Cornett, 84

Mick Mead, 84

Highland — 2nd, 345

Drew Santo, 84

Emerson Grassbaugh, 84

Owen Mott, 87

Bryce Rinehart, 90

Luke Cain, 95

Fredericktown — 3rd, 395

Will Streby, 80

Ian Muka, 89

Alex Spaulding, 113

Brady Lester, 113

Tristen Werner, 117

Northmor — 4th, 396

Grant Bentley, 78

Ethan Branch, 100

Preston Harbolt, 107

Logan Mariotti, 111

Braelyn Ingles, 128

Ryan Diehl, 132

East Knox — 5th, 409

Aidric Bocock, 95

Ryan Mortin, 96

Dylan Reed, 98

Landon Spearman, 103

Aiden Kierns, 120

Cardington — 6th, 453

Silas Horton, 102

Eric Hamilton, 109

Brad West, 118

Al Hall, 124

Devon Howard, 132

Tyler Kintz, 144

Mount Gilead

Steven Street, 78

Graham Sherbourne, 110

Maddison Hursey, 135

Grant Bentley of Northmor shot 78 to tie for second place in the first of the golf season's three league meets. Mount Gilead's Steven Street tied for second place on Thursday at Wyandot Golf Course in the first KMAC golf meet. Drew Santos was one of Highland's leaders Thursday at the first of three KMAC golf tournaments. Eric Hamilton finishes his round for Cardington at the first KMAC golf tournament.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

