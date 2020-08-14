KMAC golfers compete

Centerburg claimed both the team and individual titles on Thursday when the KMAC held its first of three conference golf meets.
In the contest, which was hosted by Wyandot Golf Course, located just outside Centerburg, the Trojans finished with 325 shots to top second-place Highland by 20. Fredericktown, Northmor, East Knox and Cardington followed. Mount Gilead competed, but not with a full team; while Danville did not participate.
Technically by score, East Knox finished third with 392 strokes, but due to one golfer playing under the double par pick-up rule (where you pick up your ball and move to the next hole after shooting twice as many shots as whatever par is), that person’s score didn’t count and the team finished behind Fredericktown and Northmor.
Individually, Landon Griffith of Centerburg was the top scorer with 77 shots. Two Morrow County boys tied for second place, as Mount Gilead sophomore Steven Street and Northmor freshman Grant Bentley both recorded rounds of 78. Pacing Highland were Drew Santo and Emerson Grassbaugh, who both shot 84. Cardington’s top outing came from Silas Horton and his round of 102.
Complete results of the first KMAC tournament are below.
Centerburg — 1st, 325
Landon Griffith, 77
Dalton Hall, 82
Reed Compton, 83
Levi Houck, 83
Dallas Cornett, 84
Mick Mead, 84
Highland — 2nd, 345
Drew Santo, 84
Emerson Grassbaugh, 84
Owen Mott, 87
Bryce Rinehart, 90
Luke Cain, 95
Fredericktown — 3rd, 395
Will Streby, 80
Ian Muka, 89
Alex Spaulding, 113
Brady Lester, 113
Tristen Werner, 117
Northmor — 4th, 396
Grant Bentley, 78
Ethan Branch, 100
Preston Harbolt, 107
Logan Mariotti, 111
Braelyn Ingles, 128
Ryan Diehl, 132
East Knox — 5th, 409
Aidric Bocock, 95
Ryan Mortin, 96
Dylan Reed, 98
Landon Spearman, 103
Aiden Kierns, 120
Cardington — 6th, 453
Silas Horton, 102
Eric Hamilton, 109
Brad West, 118
Al Hall, 124
Devon Howard, 132
Tyler Kintz, 144
Mount Gilead
Steven Street, 78
Graham Sherbourne, 110
Maddison Hursey, 135
