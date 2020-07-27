Clear Fork High School sports meeting Wednesday, July 28

BELLVILLE — There will be a meeting for all parents of any Clear Fork High School student/athlete who will be participating in football, cheerleading, boys and girls soccer, volleyball, girls tennis, boys and girls golf, and cross country on Wednesday, July 29, at the high school.

Contact your specific sport’s coach for your designated time and location. These individual sports meetings will discuss specific team policies. There is also and ONLINE portion of the meeting that must be completed as well on the Athletic’s Tab on the Clear Fork website.

For more information, call Jeff Gottfried at 419-886-2601 ex. 251