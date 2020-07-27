Vintage Grand Prix held

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course hosted its Vintage Grand Prix in late June — the first major event held at the track this year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of a pair of May races.

As per the norm for the Vintage Grand Prix, there were plenty of races over the weekend, with a number of group races, as well as a variety of special events and endurance races.

In the International GT category, there were two races and a 90-minute endurance race. The enduro, ran on Sunday, was won by Andy Pilgrim, who completed 54 laps in that time. The duo of Ted Giovanis and Hugh Plumb took second and Efrin Castro ran third.

In the first of the two 10-lap races, which was held Saturday, Pilgrim finished first, Fred Poordad was second and Charlie Luck placed third. Pilgrim won again later that day, with Poordad running second again and Todd Sloan claiming third place.

There were two races in the Kastner Cup. In the first race, which was held Saturday, June 27, Mike Munson finished in first place, while Alex Amys was second and James Dolan took third. In Sunday’s Kastner Cup Reunion Race, Munson claimed first again, with Curt Johnston placing second and Joe Huffaker running third.

The Mazda Miata Heritage Cup held two races. On Saturday, Jonathan Davis placed first, while Brian Murdick was second and John Guthrie placed third. Davis won again on Sunday. This time, it was Michael Bond running second and Dave Hechler placing third.

In Saturday’s Sports 2000 race, Ben Sinnott ran first, with Henry Payne V and Mark Coombs following in second and third, respectively. Sinnott took first on Sunday, as well. Payne V followed in second and Rob Sherwood moved up into third place.

The SVRA Endurance race was run on Sunday, with the team of Schott Borchetta and Jade Buford placing first, Mark Clark running second and the duo of Peter McLaughlin and Dave Handy claiming third place.

In the races for Groups 1, 3 and 4, John Nash won on Saturday. Logan Dernoshek finished second and Bruce Revennaugh claimed third. When those cars met again on Sunday, Dernoshek picked up the win with James Schardt placing second and Cliff Murray finishing third.

Groups 2 and 9 raced together on Saturday, but were in separate races on Sunday. In the combined Saturday race, James Johnston was the first place finisher. Rob Radmann took second place and Brett Johnston finished in third. In Sunday’s Group 2 race, Eric Inkrott won, while Bob Hatle was second and Todd Strong took third. In the Group 9 race held that day, James Johnston took first, Radmann was second and Brett Johnston placed third.

In Saturday’s race for Groups 5b, 8 and 12b, the winner was Craig Chima, while David Huber took second and Jim Gewinner placed third. When those groups took the track on Sunday, the same three drivers took the podium in the same order.

Also running were two races for Groups 6, 10 and 12a. Saturday’s was won by the duo of Scott Borchetta and Jade Buford, while Todd Sloan was second and Zach Arnold finished third. Buford then went on to win on Sunday, with Arnold finishing second and Harry Hinkle taking third.

Mid-Ohio safety personnel were quick to come to the aid of a Vintage Grand Prix driver suffering car issues. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/07/web1_assistance.jpg Mid-Ohio safety personnel were quick to come to the aid of a Vintage Grand Prix driver suffering car issues. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel There were a lot of cars at Mid-Ohio’s Vintage Grand Prix taking part in a number of races over that late-June weekend. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/07/web1_racestart.jpg There were a lot of cars at Mid-Ohio’s Vintage Grand Prix taking part in a number of races over that late-June weekend. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Action could get tightly contested at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during its Vintage Grand Prix event. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/07/web1_cars.jpg Action could get tightly contested at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during its Vintage Grand Prix event. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

