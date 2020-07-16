Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course accepting job applications for remainder of 2020 season

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Morrow County, has opened its employment application process to potentially fill some seasonal positions in specialty areas for the remainder of its 2020 racing season. Hardworking, dedicated candidates ages 16 and older are encouraged to apply now for roles in the call center, ticketing and credentials, food service and catering, security, safety services, operations and maintenance.

In preparation for the rest of its 59th season operating under the “Responsible RestartOhio” guidelines for COVID-19, additional staffing may be required in these key specialty areas pending approvals from local and state authorities for spectator attendance at Mid-Ohio’s upcoming events. Those interested in being considered should apply now.

To complete an employment application for Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, visit midohio.com/jobs. Online applications are preferred to maintain social distancing.

Candidates are also encouraged to read Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course’s current protocols on COVID-19 found at midohio.com/covid19. These guidelines must be adhered to as part of potential employment. Any additional questions can be sent to jobs@midohio.com.