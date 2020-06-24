Here’s what’s happening this weekend at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON — Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is hosting the 38th Annual Vintage Grand Prix sanctioned by the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) this week, June 26-28. This year Triumph is the featured car marque highlighted by the Kastner Cup, while competitions in International GT, Miata Heritage Cup, S2000 and Vintage/Classic Endurance will occur throughout the weekend. Twelve additional group races are featured across multiple classes of vintage and classic cars. For the first time, Trans Am Series and open-wheel action from F4 U.S. Championship and Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda will be featured during this event. In total, the green flag will drop on 24 races.

The Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), founded in 1978, is the only national vintage racing organization in the United States of America and sponsors races in 12 different classes with vehicles ranging from small displacement production cars to vintage prototype vehicles. The SVRA provides various types of racing while emphasizing the importance of keeping vintage racing safe, fair and fun. SVRA’s slogan is “Some Collect Art… We Race It.”

Triumph:

Kastner Cup – annual gathering of Triumph race cars from around the world; two races, Saturday: 4:15 p.m. and Sunday: 2:55 p.m.

International GT Feature Races:

Two races, Saturday 10:25 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Vintage/Classic Endurance Race:

90-minute timed race including 2 pit stops; Sunday, 8:00 a.m.

Miata Heritage Cup:

Two races, Saturday: 3:50 p.m. and Sunday: 4:30 p.m.

S2000 Races:

Two races, Saturday: 4:40 p.m. and Sunday: 9:35 a.m.

Group Races:

Four races on Saturday and five on Sunday

Group 1: Recognized small displacement production sports cars and sedans.

Group 2: Pre-1973 Formula cars conforming to the SVRA classic formula car regulations. Other cars may be accepted by invitation as appropriate.

Group 3: Recognized series-produced sports cars and sedans in production prior to 1972.

Group 4: Limited produced sports cars, racing “specials” and GT cars built or in production prior to 1960. This group represents the “Golden Age” of sports car racing in the United States and Europe. Other appropriate cars by invitation.

Group 5: Small bore World Sports Car Championship and prototypes as raced between 1960 and 1972. All 3 classes of Sports 2000 cars, SRF’s as well as WSR cars.

Group 6: Selected big-bore production sports cars and sedans through 1972.

Group 7: World Championship of Makes sports cars on slicks. Under 2 Liter sports cars as raced after 1972. Can Am cars as raced after 1967. Center-seat Can Am cars, SCCA ASR & BSR.

Group 8: Recognized series-produced sports cars and sedans in production prior to 1979, and later cars by invitation.

Group 9: Wings and slicks formula cars complying with SVRA post-1973 formula car regulations.

Group 10: Select GT sports cars and sedans raced between 1973 and 1999. NASCAR Cup and Busch Series stock cars. Trans-Am and production-based contemporary as raced from 1999 to 5 years from today’s date.

Group 11: GTP/Group C, ALMS, PSCR, WSC, Grand Am prototype cars and SCCA P1 &P2 as raced from 1981 to 5 years from today’s date.

Group 12: Select GT sports cars and sedans raced between 1973 and 5 years prior to today’s date. These are Production-based cars such as Motorola Cup or any other stock / prepared racing series. Early IMSA GTO and GTU small bore cars will be accepted on an individual basis.

Trans Am presented by Pirelli began igniting the passion of motorsports fans across the world in 1966 and has been home to some of the greatest names in road racing. Today, Trans Am continues to honor its legacy, while challenging the status quo in racing, through meaningful racing platforms and a driver-oriented focus. Five class designations include TA, TA2, XGT, SGT and GT.

TA, XGT, SGT and GT: One race, Saturday: 1:25 p.m.

TA2: One race, Sunday: 1:45 p.m.

The F4 U.S. Championship Powered by Honda open-wheel car is designed to keep costs down while providing an ideal learning tool for young drivers who have never raced cars before. The series offers more value and benefits than any other form of entry-level open-wheel racing: Two races, Saturday: 11:40 a.m. and Sunday: 3:50 p.m.

Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda offers the next step up in the driver development ladder and affordability as a key component of the series, from the the Honda engines to the Ligier Crawford JS F3 chassis and Hankook tires. All FR Americas Championship cars are built in North America: Twi races, Saturday: 9:40 a.m. and Sunday: 12:05 p.m.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will operate under the “Responsible RestartOhio” guidelines for COVID-19. The event will be held with limited spectator attendance. With the guidance of public health officials, and local, state and federal authorities, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will observe safe social distancing and provide enhanced hygiene and safety precautions for all fans in attendance. All traffic is to enter Gate 3, and a health assessment and temperature check will be conducted by Mid-Ohio Staff. Visit midohio.com/COVID19 for more information.

Advance Print-At-Home tickets are strongly encouraged to reduce contact, wait times and ensure entry. Only credit card sales will be conducted on site. To order tickets in advance, visit midohio.com or by phone at 419-884-4000. General admission is $50 for the weekend, $30 for daily passes and $100 for an all-inclusive VIP Club Hospitality pass ($10 additional for tickets purchased at the gate). Tent and motor home camping will be open on site. Grandstands will be closed. Children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a ticketed adult, plus free parking is available.

