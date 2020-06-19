Galion Graders hosting “Farewell Game” for graduated seniors

With the 2020 high school and Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League baseball seasons canceled this year, one GLSCL team, the Galion Graders, will be hosting a “Farewell Game” for graduated seniors on July 4 at 7 p.m., to take place at Galion’s Heise Park.

The Graders sent out letters to graduated players that were to be returned (if interested) by Friday, June 19. This game will be played with an East vs. West format with players from schools in Morrow and Richland counties playing those from Crawford and Marion counties.

Information received from the Galion Graders.