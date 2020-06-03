Column: State Park lodges open Friday

There’s never been a better time to plan your Ohio outdoor getaway than now. According to the ODNR, all Ohio State Park lodges will reopen on June 5. Additionally, many deluxe state park cabins will open on June 1.

Reservations are now being accepted for overnight stays, meetings and weddings at the lodge and conference centers located at Burr Oak, Deer Creek, Hueston, Maumee Bay, Mohican, Punderson, Salt Fork and Shawnee state parks. To learn more about the amenities found at each site, visit www.greatohiolodges.com or call 877-496-9224. Deluxe cabins, golf courses, and marinas at these locations began welcoming guests earlier this month.

“Our staff has been working diligently to ensure that guests return to a safe and sanitized environment following the CDC safety guidelines,” said Tom Arvan, Director of State Park Lodges for operator US Hotels. “Our goal is for our guests to feel comfortable as they enjoy the fun activities and relax in the natural beauty of the lodges and all the state parks have to offer this summer.”

The lodge and cottages at Geneva State Park will also reopen on June 5. Guests may contact the lodge at www.thelodgeatgeneva.com or call 866-806-8066 to make lodge room or cottage reservations.

Visitors will be able to begin making reservations for deluxe cabins at Buck Creek, Cowan Lake, Dillon, Lake Hope, Mohican, and Pike Lake state parks when they reopen on June 1. Other openings include the cedar cabins at Geneva State Park on June 6 and the cabins at Pymatuning State Park on June 16. To make reservations for Ohio State Park’s overnight facilities, please visit reserveohio.com or call 866-644-6727.

• Now that the Lake Erie charters are back open, June is a great time to schedule a trip. The fishing is red hot as the walleye are following the bait fish as they fatten up after their spawn. Limits are quickly being caught by both trollers and drifters. Deep diving crankbaits, spoons, bottom bouncers, and nightcrawler harnesses are all working and it’s a great time to put some great tasting fishing in your freezer.

• Construction to rehabilitate the Knox Lake dam in Knox County is scheduled to begin in June, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

Rehabilitation activities for the 60-year-old dam include stabilization and resurfacing of the spillway, replacing the riprap on the upstream side of the dam, lake drain control structure improvements, and an additional embankment toe drain.

During construction, the pool elevation in Knox Lake is being lowered approximately 6 feet to allow crews to complete the work. Boat ramps will be unusable for trailered watercraft during the low water period. However, access will still be available for small watercraft such as kayaks and canoes at the 476-acre lake.

Shoreline fishing will be available in existing public access areas. The lower pool will be maintained until construction is completed in spring 2021. Dam Road, the road leading to the spillway, will not be accessible to the public during construction.

Ken Parrott is an Agricultural Science teacher with Northmor High School.

