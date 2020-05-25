Galion High School special athletic awards announced

GALION — In order to promote sportsmanship, ethics, and integrity the OHSAA recognizes students who display exemplary sportsmanship.

The Scholar Athlete Award recognizes two students who represent achievement in the classroom as well as on the playing surface. Awarded to the senior male and female with the highest scholastic average. The athletes must have earned a minimum of four varsity letters in their career. Each of our award winners has excelled in Multiple Varsity Sports and both maintain high academics while completing college course work. Our award winners have truly given their best to make our school proud.

Galion’s 2020 Male Scholar Athlete of the Year is Caleb Strack.

Galion’s 2020 Female Scholar Athlete of the Year is Kate Schieber.

The Courageous Student Award recognizes one student who has overcome, a serious illness, injury, disability, or has overcome adversity in a positive way.

Galion’s 2020 Courageous Student Award goes to Roshod Phelps.

The State Award for Sportsmanship recognizes a person in the school or community who exemplifies good sportsmanship. This person is a positive role model who reflects a high level of ethics and integrity with our students. This year’s recipient supports and demonstrates positive values while contributing to the well-being of the youth of our school.

Galion’s 2020 State Award for Sportsmanship goes to Jerry Myers.

The National Award of Excellence recognizes two students who exhibit qualities that embody good citizenship, good moral character, and good sporting behavior. Awarded to senior students who are strong role models & also encourage others to be positive role models. Our award winners have both represented our school very well.

Galion’s 2020 Award of Excellence winners are Anna Court and Stephen Thompson.

The Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award is awarded to one female and one male student who display exemplary sportsmanship. The award is named for Archie Griffin who is an Ohio native and the only two-time Heisman trophy winner. Mr. Griffin, current CEO of the Ohio State University Alumni Association, has been active in promoting sportsmanship, ethics, and integrity for many years. Galion High School has been blessed with 2 students who have truly represented our school at a high level in the classroom and during sports competitions. Each has excelled in Varsity Sports, while maintaining high academics & most importantly modeled great sportsmanship. Each award winner has truly given their best throughout their career and as seniors to make our school proud.

Galion’s 2020 Female Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award goes to Kerrigan Myers.

Galion’s 2020 Male Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award goes to Braxton Tate.

Galion High School also honored 2020 “TIGER PRIDE 12+” Award of Excellence athletes.

To be an athlete at Galion High School is to accept the added responsibility of representing our school and community at the highest level of honor, integrity, effort, service and sportsmanship. The “TIGER PRIDE 12+” award of excellence is earned by individuals who model an outstanding commitment to Galion Athletics by completing 12 or more High School sport seasons in good standing. Individuals who earn this award join an elite group of athletes who exemplify sports participation.

Congrats to Galion’s newest members: Ben Altstadt, Anna Court and Nicole Thomas.