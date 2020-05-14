Mid-Ohio Xfinity race not running in May

NASCAR announced that the NASCAR Xfinity Series event, the Mid-Ohio 170, on May 29-30 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will not occur as scheduled. Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and NASCAR are working to identify a possible date later in the season which could allow for spectators to attend.

A rescheduled date is subject to the ongoing guidance and mandates of national, state and local authorities regarding public gatherings. The health and safety of all associated with this event will remain the priority of NASCAR and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Previously purchased tickets to the Mid-Ohio 170 will be valid on the rescheduled date which is to be determined. Fans should email info@midohio.com for any questions on ticket purchases and additional information.

Information received from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

