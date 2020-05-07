Colonel Crawford honors spring sports athletes

2020 Colonel Crawford Track Awards

With the ending of spring sports due to COVID 19, the Athletic Department will be honoring Spring Sports Athletes whom coaches felt would have earned a letter had the 2020 season occurred.

Seniors: Alex Lawson, Alex Mutchler, Alana Burkhart, Lydia Feik, Katie Hopkins, Drew Krassow, Megan Shull, and Hannah Willacker.

Fourth Year Letter

Senior — Katie Hopkins; Drew Krassow; Alex Mutchler; Hannah Willacker.

Third Year Letter

Senior — Lydia Feik; Alex Lawson.

Junior — Alison Manko; Seth Carman; Tyler Christman; Tristan Cross; Gavin Trubee; Cassidy Vogt.

Second Year Letter

Senior — Alana Burkhart; Megan Shull.

Junior — Dylan Bell; Konner Moore; Chase Walker.

Sophomore — Caleb Christman; Ricky Cox; Katie Hanft; Corin Feik; Julia Feik; Carson James; Liv Krassow; Luke Lawson; Owen Lawson; Katie Ruffener; Tajh Smith; Mason Studer; Brooke Slagle; Sheba Sulser; Nick Teglovic; Michael Walsh; Sam Webb.

First Year Letter

Junior — Britton Oberlander; Kevin Phillips.

Sophomore — Jacob Awbrey; Caulen Spangler; Carter Valentine

Freshman — Caydence Agee; Matt Clinard; Abby Martin; Reagan Ritzhaupt; Rylee Ritzhaupt; Maria Smith; Molli Teglovic; Gabe Thew.

Participation Certificates

Junior — Trent Risner.

Sophomore — Austin Kegley; Cole Zende.

Freshman — Cyrus Bell; Eli Brewer; Jacob Moss; Isaiah Studer.

2020 Colonel Crawford Baseball Awards

Seniors — Daylen Balliett, Trevin Fairchild, Gavin Feichtner, Brenden Grady, Danny Shambaugh and Micah Wirebaugh.

Third Year Letter — Daylen Balliett; Trevin Fairchild; Gavin Feichtner; Drayton Burkhart; Caleb Lohr; Mason McKibben; Brock Ritzhaupt.

Second Year Letter — Dylan Cooke; Cade Hamilton; Carson Feichtner; Nolan McKibben.

First Year Letter — Brenden Grady; Danny Shambaugh; Micah Wirebaugh; Brandon Britt; Jacob Hoffman; Cedric Kemery; Anthony Hill; Cyler Hoepf.

Participation Certificates — Caleb Christman; Grady Newman; Nate Eachus; Nick Eachus; Brennan Hamilton; Parker Ketterman; Lane Kozinski; Tyler Link; Kamryn Lohr; Rodney Rike; Trevor Shade; Seth Wirebaugh; Kason Wurm.

2020 Colonel Crawford Softball Awards

Seniors — Latasha Bays, Sarah Beck, Mariah Cotsamire, Annalyssa Leone, Madelyn Massie, and Makenna Treisch.

Third Year Letter — Jocelyn Shade

Second Year Letter — Kaylyn Risner; Zandria Gallant; Samantha Bell; Mariah Cotsamire; Annalyssa Leone; Atley Crabaugh; Alivia Studer; Makenna Treisch.

First Year Letter — Latasha Bays ; Madelyn Massie; Sarah Beck; Hanna Ratliff; Harley Thomas; Lauren Frietchen; Nettie Gallant.

Participation Certificates — Hayley Jackson; Karrie Kraft; Morgan Sherk; Sophie Beck; Bayge Horner; Brailey Horner; Tabby Oroni.

Athletes will be able to pick up their awards during the locker clean out days. A table will be set up outside Mr. Sheldon’s office with awards for each individual.

