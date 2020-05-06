Galion Graders, GLSCL, postpone season’s start to July 1 in wake of coronavirus pandemic

GALION — The Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League met Monday and have decided to postpone the start of the season until July 1 in the hopes that COVID-19 restrictions will be more relaxed this summer

The league’s board of directors released this news release Tuesday afternoon.

After observing the pandemic and its ramifications, the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League Board of Directors has decided to DELAY THE START OF OUR SEASON UNTIL JULY 1.

Due to circumstances outside of their control, three of our teams are unable to operate this summer. They all will be returning in 2021. Those teams are the Cincinnati Steam, the Saint Clair Green Giants and the Southern Ohio Copperheads. THE REMAINING NINE TEAMS INTEND TO OPERATE THIS SUMMER.

We have and will continue to monitor updates from health/government officials concerning the impact of this pandemic. In response, we will be conducting another Board of Directors meeting on June 1. At this time, we will decide whether to continue the July 1 start.

I understand that the uncertainty of our operations is causing some anxiety and consternation. Because of this highly fluid situation, we feel we need take as much time as possible to give us the greatest chance to play.

As always, we hope to provide all persons involved with the best baseball experiences possible. I hope that this situation will not adversely affect this goal. As adjustments are made, we will be sure to keep everyone informed.

Our thoughts continue to be with the those that have been impacted across the country. Please stay safe and healthy while looking out for one another. Thank you for your support and understanding.

