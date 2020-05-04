IMSA iRacing at Mid-Ohio

For the second time in two weeks, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course played host to an iRacing event. After a Road to Indy event was virtually held at the Morrow County track on Saturday, April 26, IMSA’s iRacing Pro Series held a virtual 90-minute race Thursday evening.

After those 90 minutes had completed, the winner was Nicky Catsburg. Catsburg had reached the podium in each of the first two races before claiming the checkered flag in this, the third event of the iRacing Pro Series.

Catsburg claimed the lead with 26 laps remaining, passing Shane van Gisbergen and was able to fight off a challenge from teammate Bruno Spengler before edging Robby Foley by just over three seconds in the race. It was Foley’s first podium finish, while Connor De Phillippi claimed third place.

The top five was rounded out by Phillipp Eng, who started in 46th place on the starting grid before improving all the way to fourth, and Harry Tincknell, who ran fifth. Spengler, who won the first two races and held the pole in this one, finished sixth after spinning out while challenging Catsburg for the lead.

IMSA’s iRacing Pro Series will continue on Thursday, May 14, with the series taking part in a virtual race at Road America and being streamed on the iRacing YouTube and Twitch channels, as well as Facebook Live. Overall, there will be six races in this series.

As far as real-life racing goes, no further updates have been made to Mid-Ohio’s schedule after the track’s actual IMSA event was postponed until Sept. 25-27 and the IndyCar event was adjusted to Aug. 7-9 due to the Indy 500 being moved to August. NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race, the Mid-Ohio 170, still is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 30, according to both the Mid-Ohio and NASCAR websites.

By Rob Hamilton

