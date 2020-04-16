KMAC releases tentative BB, SB schedules

While the future of spring sports in Ohio high school sports is still up in the air, the KMAC has come up with a tentative schedule for baseball and softball based on hopes that schools re-open as currently planned at the beginning of May.

With seasons not able to begin until May 9 and postseason action beginning a few weeks later, it was decided to have a shortened season where all league teams play each other once. The first set of games will be Saturday, May 9, at 10 a.m. All others will be on weekdays at 5:15 p.m.

The tentative varsity baseball and softball schedule is as follows. JV games will be played at the opposite site.

Saturday, May 9: East Knox at Highland, Mount Gilead at Danville, Northmor at Centerburg, Cardington at Fredericktown.

Monday, May 11: East Knox at Fredericktown, Centerburg at Danville, Highland at Cardington, Mount Gilead at Northmor.

Wednesday, May 13: Centerburg at Mount Gilead, Fredericktown at Highland, Danville at Cardington, Northmor at East Knox.

Friday, May 15: East Knox at Centerburg, Fredericktown at Danville, Cardington at Northmor, Highland at Mount Gilead.

Monday, May 18: Centerburg at Highland, East Knox at Cardington, Mount Gilead at Fredericktown, Danville at Northmor.

Wednesday, May 20: Highland at Danville, Mount Gilead at East Knox, Northmor at Fredericktown, Cardington at Centerburg.

Friday, May 22: Cardington at Mount Gilead, Fredericktown at Centerburg, Danville at East Knox, Northmor at Highland.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS