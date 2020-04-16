Galion’s Kerrigan Myers named a New Balance All-American

GALION — Despite her senior year not going as expected, Galion High School’s Kerrigan Myers is still racking up accomplishments. Recently, Myers was named a 2020 New Balance All-American based on her performances in the indoor track 60-meter hurdles.

Although the New Balance nationals were not held due to COVID-19, a committee looked at each athlete’s times throughout the season and then awarded All-American status to six runners.

“Kerrigan worked very hard since November for this honor,” said GHS track coach Todd Roston. “It was her goal for the indoor season, so I am very happy the NSAF (National Scholastic Athletics Foundation) decided to name her an All-American. It is a well-deserved honor. She had the fourth fastest time going into the meet.”

Myers didn’t expect to be named an All-American since the meet was cancelled.

“Whether that meet was cancelled or not, I still think I would have made All-American, even though I was ranked 10th in the nation. Every meet I was dropping time,” Myers said.

Throughout high school, Myers has competed in many events: pole vault, long jump, high jump, 100-meter hurdles, 100-meter dash, 300-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash, 4 x 100 relay and 400-meter dash, but her core events have been the 100 hurdles, 200, 4 x 100 relay and high jump.

Currently, she is the Crawford County Meet running MVP, MOAC running MVP, 100 hurdles regional and district champion, 100 hurdles state champion. SAnd now she has added All-American to her resume.

In December, Myers signed with the University of Nebraska at Lincoln to further her academic and athletic career. She will enter into the pre-veterinary program. As a member of the track team, she expects to participate in the 100-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash, high jump, long jump, shot put, 800-meter run and javelin.

With the future of the spring track season uncertain, Myers is hopeful she will be able to keep her momentum going to prepare herself for the next level, But she’ll be ready for college competition no matter what.

“I am staying in shape,”she said. “I’m not allowed to have any contact with my coaches. They are allowed to call and text me, but they are not allowed to coach me face-to-face. With other states cancelling their spring sports season, I hope we are able to have a season once the stay-at-home order is lifted. I have a state record and championship to get, and I’m not going to let what’s going on take that away from me.”

Inquirer file photo Galion’s Kerrigan Myers in the 100-meter hurdles at last year’s regional track meet in Bucyrus. Myers won the race, with a meet-record time, and a week later won the state title in Columbus. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/04/web1_regional-track-meet-2019-may-Kerrigan.jpgInquirer file photo Galion’s Kerrigan Myers in the 100-meter hurdles at last year’s regional track meet in Bucyrus. Myers won the race, with a meet-record time, and a week later won the state title in Columbus.