Report: Olympics to be postponed, likely pushed to 2021

The Center Square — The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo likely are moving to 2021.

International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told USA Today on Monday the Summer Olympics in Tokyo will be postponed and likely won’t take place until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound told USA Today. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

Pressure had been mounting on the IOC to move the Summer Olympics, and on Sunday it acknowledged it was considering doing so as

Canada and Australia announced Sunday they would not send their countries’ athletes to the games if they weren’t rescheduled, and athletes around the globe expressed concerns about attending the Olympics on social media and in interviews.