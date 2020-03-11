Wrestling season ends for three Tigers

NORWALK — The high school wrestling season ended last weekend for three Galion wrestlers in a Division II district tournament at Norwalk High School.

The seasons of Devin McCarthy, Max Fisher and John Albouhassan ended one week short of the state tournament, which is this weekend at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

At 132 pounds, McCarthy won his first match of the day, when he pinned Noah Villearea of Sandusky Perkins at 1:25. In the second round, Tristan Villarreal, of Defiance, earned an 11-6 win over McCarthy, sending the Galion wrestler to the consolation bracket, where he defeated Jameson Mullens of Port Clinton 10-6. In the last match of his tournament, McCarthy lost by default to Maddox Simcoe of Tiffin Columbian.

McCarthy finshed the season with a record of 37-10.

In the 170-pound bracket, Fisher won his first match with a 20-14 decision over Lima Shawnee’s Howie Perkins. In his second match, Fisher was pinned by Vinny D’Amico, of Sandusky, at 2:34. But Fisher bounced back in a consolation round match, pinning Wyatt Lane of Wauseon at 2:43. Fisher’s season ended in his next match with a 16-0 technical fall defeat to Joey Simcoe of Tiffin Columbian.

Fisher finished the season with a record of 30-17.

In the 285 pound bracket. the Tigers’ John Abouhassan won his first match in just 48 seconds when he pinned Thomas Jolly of Cleveland Benedictine. Then he took on the No. 1 seed, Samuel Sosa of Wauseon, where Abouhassan lost 7-2. In the consolation bracket, Abouhassan lost a 14-2 major decision to Demitrious Hernandez of Napoleon.

Abouhassan ended the year with an overall record of 33-5.

