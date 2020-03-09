Galion-area bowling results

TUESDAY MIX LEAGUE

Team Standings Week 21 — 1 C.O.W.A 60.5 23.5; 2 Three Mustysteers 59 25; 3 The Excusers 55.5 28.5; 4 Third Shifters 43 41; 5 The Bowling Stones 41 43; 6 Sweet Girls 38 46; 7 Peppertoneys 37 47; 8 Smitty’s Carryout 35 49; 9 Off Constantly 31 53.

Top Scores Week 22 — 1 Stan Sims 210 243 206 =659; 2 Mike Hauck 225 214 181 =620; 3 Howard Thomas 202 258 153 =613; 4 Cory Inscore 210 174 226 =610; 5 Jim Patterson 186 192 166 =571; 1 Jane Horton 185 177 155 =517; 2 Mary Pappert 163 162 177 =502; 3 Sherry Phillips 146 155 144 =445; 4 Faye Borders 130 162 110 =402; 5 Michelle Thomas 123 107 140 =370.

Top Scores for Week 21 — 1 Cory Inscore 257 186 234 =677; 2 Stan Sims 209 236 173 =618; 3 Jim Patterson 171 224 222 =617; 4 Kevin Inscore 188 192 191 =571; 1 Jane Horton 166 136 147 =449; 2 Michelle Thomas 143 161 131 =435; 3 Mary Pappert 131 138 133 =402; 4 Sherry Phillips 154 126 122 =402; 5 Peggy Koliar 101 134 143 =378.

CITY B LEAGUE

Team Standings — Cross Carpet 32 – 8; S & S Enterprise 29 – 11; Top Shelf 28 – 12; Sloppy Strikes 24.5 – 15.5; Quest Machine 24 – 16; Saunders Renovation 23 – 17; Randy’s Muffler 21.5 – 18.5; M & S Pizza 18.5 – 21.5; Sandbaggers 18 22; Just Jokin 16.5 – 23.5; Skull Crushers 14.5 – 25.5; Terrible Team 13.5 – 26.5; Feelin Dangerous 13 – 27.

Top Scores — Eric Baldinger-219-241-256=716; John Cross-182-221-253=656; Brian Wenninger-223-203-198=625; Tom Alstedt-197-247-177=624; Jeff Teeple-211-227-086=624; Jack Wolfe-200-174-233=607; Cookie Webber-210-171-151=531; Cindy Lynn-136-144-162=442; Allie Borders-143-157-141=441; Sherri Sheriff-127-143-170=440.