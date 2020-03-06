Colonel Crawford advances to regional tournament with 37-30 win over Eastwood

NORWALK — In a low-scoring affair Thursday night at Norwalk High School, Colonel Crawford held off Pemberville Eastwood 37-30 in a Division III district championship game.

With the win, the Eagles qualified for the regional tournament next week at Bowling Green State University. Dave Sheldon’s squad is 23-3. Colonel Crawford’s last district title was in 2013. The Eagles play again March 11 at 8 p.m. at Bowling Green against the winner of the Lima district tournament.

This week’s district tournament featured an odd schedule — with games scheduled Tuesday and Thursday nights — because Norwalk High School is hosting a district wrestling tournament this weekend.

The Eagles led 5-4 after one period and 12-10 at halftime. Their their largest lead was just 8 points early in the third quarter.

Jordan Fenner paced the Eagles with 17 points.

DISTRICT SEMIFINAL

Eagles 59, Flashes 55

NORWALK — Colonel Crawford beat Willard 59-55 on Tuesday night to advance to Thursday’s Division III district championship game at Norwalk High School.

The Eagles will play Pemberville Eastwood at 7 p.m. Thursday. Eastwood was a 52-50 winner, in overtime, in Tuesday’s second game, over Collins Western Reserve.

In the Norwalk sectional/district bracket, Willard was the No. 1 seed, Western Reserve was No. 2, Colonel Crawford was the No. 3 seed and Eastwood the No. 4 seed.

