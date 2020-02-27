Northmor girls fall in district semifinals to Newark Catholic

WESTERVILLE — Northmor was unable to get untracked offensively on Wednesday in falling to second-seeded Newark Catholic in their Division IV district semifinal bout at Westerville North High School.

In falling by a 49-16 score, the Golden Knights were unable to get any offensive consistency going against their opponents, only scoring one point in the first quarter in finding themselves in a big hole after eight minutes of play.

Lilly Canning opened the game with a three-pointer and Brynn Peddicord added a point off a pair of free throw attempts to put Newark Catholic up 4-0 two minutes into the contest. Lexi Wenger would draw a foul for Northmor and hit one of her two shots to make it a three-point game, but the team wouldn’t light up the scoreboard again in the quarter.

Over the final four minutes of the period, the Green Wave got five points from Peddicord and four from Harlei Antritt to open up a 13-1 advantage.

While Northmor was able to hit from the field in the second quarter, they weren’t able to close that gap. Five points by Reagan Swihart, including a three-pointer, got them within a 16-6 score, but the Green Wave finished the half with back-to-back three-pointers by Canning to lead 22-6 going into the locker room.

Newark Catholic had five three-pointers in the first half and added two more in the second; however Antritt took over in the post over the final 16 minutes of action, scoring 14 of her game-high 17 points over the final two quarters. Northmor would be outscored 19-7 in the third and 8-3 in the fourth in seeing their season end with a 13-11 record.

Swihart finished with seven points to be the team’s top scorer, while Juliana Ditullio contributed six.

Reagan Swihart led Northmor with seven points in Wednesday's district semifinal loss to Newark Catholic.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com