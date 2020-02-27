Electric rate reduction approved; City Council also passes legislation to aid rec center development

GALION — Galion City Council voted to change utility rates during its meeting Tuesday evening. A new electric rate schedule was adopted. The new rate is a reduction of less than a penny per kilowatt, and should results in a savings of a few dollars per month for the average Galion customer.

The proposed rate decrease was discussed in depth at a meeting two weeks ago.

“The last three intervals of the PCA adjustment — last February, August and this one — the cost of power we buy has been less the rate we are charging customers,” said Galion Mayor Tom O’Leary.. said at the last council meeting.

O’Leary, however, emphasized that an upward adjustment is likely in two to three years.

The actual price decrease is just $0.00826 per kilowatt hours used, or less than a penny per kilowatt hour used. The price decrease is the same for residential, commercial, low- and large-power uses. Service charges remain the same for residential ($12) and commercial ($20), power ($100) and large power ($500) users.

Another resolution was passed as an emergency and will transfer ownership of almost 7 acres of land behind Velero near the Ohio 598/U.S. 30 intersection. This land is within the city corporation limits and will be transferred from the City of Galion to the Galion Port Authority. One of the priorities of the port authority, recently established by Galion City Council, is to develop than land into a multi-use recreation center.

The 6.8 acre lot was donated to the city by Dan Niss.

There is some funding in place for the project, which is hoped to spur other development in that area. And another $500,000 is earmarked in the next State of Ohio budget to go toward that rec center. The state budget is expected to be approved next month.

The rec center is a collaborative effort between the City of Galion and the Crawford Partnership. You can learn more about the facility on the Crawford Partnership website at https://crawfordpartnership.org/freesecenter/

Also, legislation was passed allowing the safety-service director to advertise for bids for the cash-rent farming of city property near Galion Municipal Airport. The land is about 75 acres, and the lease would be for three years, starting May 1 and ending at the end of 2022.

Galion City Council’s next meeting is March 10 at 7 p.m

Photos courtesy Crawford Partnership

The proposed rec center could be used by traveling sports teams for practice and tournaments and will include basketball and volleyball courts. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/02/web1_UpperLevel-Volleyball-e1548705359587.jpgPhotos courtesy Crawford Partnership

The sports court areas could also be easily converted and used for other community events such as trade shows. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/02/web1_UpperLevel-Trade-Show-e1548705328283.jpgPhotos courtesy Crawford Partnership

Galion City Council also passes legislation to aid development of proposed rec center