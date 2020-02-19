Two Galion swimmers, three Crawford relay teams qualify for state meet

BOWLING GREEN —Galion High School junior Kaisey Speck and sophomore Troie Grubbs qualified for this week’s state meet during last weekend’s Division II district swim meet at Bowling Green State University.

The state swim meet is at Canton McKinley School.

Grubbs qualified in two events, the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle . She placed fourth in the 50 free and fifth in the 100 free. Troie qualified with two record breaking swims. In the 50 freestyle, her time was 24.21 seconds, breaking a 20-year-old Galion High School record. Her time in the 100 freestyle was 53.77, also breaking a 20-year-old school record.

Speck finished third in the 100 breaststroke. Her time of 1:08.31 was her personal best. And headed to the state meet, she is ranked 23rd in that event.

“It was great to have both girls qualify for the state meet,” Galion coach Ted Temple said. “They have worked hard all year to get to this level, in spite of both girls dealing with injuries and sickness.

In my 27h year attending the district swim meet, this was the toughest district meet I have seen. All of the Galion swimmers experienced a personal or season best out of seventeen swims. The Galion Tiger team had 100 percent time drop for this meet. I am so proud of the work all of the swimmers have put forth this year.”

Temple added that only fractions of seconds kept the boys team from qualifying anyone for the state meet.

Here are all the Galion boys results from Bowling Green: 200 freestyle relay — Caleb Strack, Isaac Niedermier, Alec Dicus and Ben Alstadt, 1:32.77, a season best, placed 11th in the district; 400 4reestyle relay: Strack, Niedermier, Dicus and Alstadt, 3:22.85, a season best, laced ninth in the district; 200 Individual Medley — Strack, 2:08.88, a season best, placed 12th in the district; 100 backstroke — Strack – 57.84, season best, placed 12th in the district; 50 freestyle — Altstadt, 22.50, season best, placed ninth in the district; 100 freestyle — Altstadt. 49.30, season best, placed 10th in the district; 500 freestyle — Dicus, 4:59.00, season best, placed ninth in the district; 200 freestyle — Dicus, 1:49.16, season best, placed 13th in the district;

Girls results from Bowling Green: 200 medley relay — Julia Conner, Brooklyn O’Brien, Caitlyn Karnes, Ally Staats, 2:08.50, placed 22nd in district; 200 freestyle — Speck, 2:05.33, season best, placed 13th in the district; 500 freestyle — Staats, 6:00.30, season best, placed 20th in the district; 200 freestyle relay — Speck, O’BrieZeger, Troie Grubbs, 3:52.49, season best, placed 10th in the district.

Eagles advance three relay teams

Also at Bowling Green State University, the Eagles girls team qualified all three of its relay teams to this week’s state meet in Canton. The 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay teams will swim in the prelims on Thursday and if they move on, in Friday’s finals at C.T. Branin Natatorium.

Three girls relay teams from Crawford also qualify