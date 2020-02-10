Galion area sports briefs

Northmor girls win another bowling match

FREDERICKTOWN — The Northmor Lady Knights Bowling Team upped their record to 16-1 with a win over Fredericktown at Trio Lanes. Kourtney Rinehart was the high roller for the Knights with games of 174 187-361 series. Kahlan Ball added a 169 game.

The Knights Boys Bowling Team dropped to 10-7 on the year with a 14 pin loss to Fredericktown. Zach Govoni’s games of 177, 190 and 367 series was high bowler for the Knights. Tyler Bailey added a 181 game.

The Knights faced Cardington on Friday in a crucial KMAC matchup. Pins drop at 4 p.m.

GALION — This season marks the 50th anniversary of the Galion High School wrestling program. The Galion Wrestling group would like to celebrate the program’s history by bringing back as many of the wrestling alumni as possible. This includes all past wrestlers, past coaches at all levels, past wrestling parents and past statisticians.

On Friday, Feb. 21, all wrestling alumni are invited to a practice that will be held in the high school gymnasium to see the current wrestlers and coaches in action — approximately 3:15-4:45 p.m. — followed by open house at the wrestling room immediately after practice — from 5-6 p.m.

A formal celebration is planned on Saturday, Feb. 22. First, on Saturday, all Galion wrestling program alumni are invited to Galion High School for the conference tournament. It starts at 10 a.m. During the break before finals, there will be a formal recognition of all alumni, including a group photo. Following the tournament, there will be a wrestling alumni social at the Galion Elks from 7-11 p.m.

FINDLAY — Any adult, group, or conservation club interested in teaching fishing basics are encouraged to attend a workshop to become a certified Passport to Fishing instructor, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

A certification course is being offered on Thursday, March 19 at the Division of Wildlife District Two Office, located at 952 Lima Ave, Findlay 45840. Passport to Fishing is a one-day instructor training program that qualifies individuals to become Division of Wildlife certified fishing instructors, similar to a hunter education instructor.

This workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring a packed lunch and dress for the weather. It is free of charge, but preregistration is required by March 17, as space is limited. Interested individuals can register at https://apps.ohiodnr.gov/wildlife/educationregistration. Participants must complete a background check prior to registering.

Passport to Fishing was developed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and adopted by the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation. Workshops teach volunteers the basics of fishing and how to run a four-station program within a fishing event. These instructors then go back to their communities, with a written curriculum and training aids, to teach children and beginning anglers the basics of fishing.

By becoming a certified instructor, you will be able to help in reconnecting students with the outdoors, as well as have the skills and resources to do so in a more successful way. Resources available include grants, equipment, publications and brochures, and training.

For more information on additional educational opportunities available through the Division of Wildlife, visit wildohio.gov.

Team standings — C.O.W.A 49.5 18.5; The Excusers 47.5 20.5; Three Mustysteers 44 24; Third Shifters 38 30; The Bowling Stones 35 33; SWEET GIRLS 32 36; Peppertoneys 31 37; Smitty’s Carryout 28 40; Off Constantly 21 47

Top men’s scores — Dave Pappert 202 176 255 =633; Cory Inscore 223 179 225 =627; Stan Sims 212 177 231 =620; Bob Trease 184 201 200 =585; Mike Hauck 169 174 235 =578; Top women’s scores: Jane Horton 151 132 164 =447; Mary Pappert 134 131 155 =420; Michelle Thomas 166 104 131 =401; Sherry Phillips 139 118 130 =387; Peggy Koliar 140 109 113 =362