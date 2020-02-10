Local wrestlers in regional duals

Galion fell in the first round in the OHSAA regional wrestling dual team tournament on Saturday when they traveled to Highland and were edged by a 40-35 count.

Highland got off to a good start, with Matthew Scarbury winning by pin at 106 pounds and Caleb Wetzel winning by major decision at 113. Galion’s Kidren Clark won by decision at 120 to get them on the board with a 10-3 deficit, but the Scots added six to their lead when Kaden Miller earned a pin at 126.

However, Galion would take 20-16 lead due to a forfeit win by Devin McCarthy at 132, a pin by Sam Wegesin at 138 and a technical fall by Ian Lehman at 145.

The Scots would go back up with a pin at 152 by Christian Miller and widened their lead to a 28-20 score when Cody Matthews followed with another pin. Galion would win two straight matches — Max Fisher by decision at 170 and Mitchell Young by pin at 182 — to hold a 29-28 advantage, but two straight pins clinched the match for the Scots.

Triston Hinkle won by fall at 195 and Landon Pedigo followed with a pin at 220 to give Highland 40 points. John Abouhassan won by forfeit at 285 to provide his team’s final six points.

Also competing at this regional was the Clear Fork team, which split its two matches.

They opened with a 46-30 win over Madison Comprehensive. Colton Campbell (120), Chase McCune (132), Brady Au (145), Matt Marzetti (160) and Landon Smith (220) all pinned their opponents, while Jaxon Swank (106) and Isaiah Thomas (126) both added six points via forfeit. The team’s other four points came from Carson Miller, who took a major decision at 182.

The team would then lose to Norwalk in the quarterfinals by a 44-32 score. Marzetti (160) and Travis Bowman (195) both win by pin, while Swank (106) claimed a win by forfeit. The team got technical fall wins by Thomas (126) and Au (145), while McCune (132) won by major decision.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor traveled to Ashland Mapleton for the Division III regional wrestling dual team tournament on Saturday and split their two matches.

The Golden Knights opened with a 65-15 win over Coshocton, but then fell 42-39 to eventual champion Ben Logan in the semifinal round.

In beating Coshocton, Northmor won 11 of 14 weight classes, with Marcus Cortez (126), Austin Amens (145), Niko Christo (160), Conor Becker (182) and Brandon Planey (220) all earning pins. The team also claimed several forfeit wins, as Dale Brocwell (106), C.J. Stoney (113), Gavin Ramos (132), Bodhi Workman (170) and Gavin Whited (195) all picked up six points. Trenton Ramos added a technical fall at 138 to round out the team’s scoring.

In the narrow loss to Ben Logan, Northmor got pins from Brocwell (106), Cortez (126), Gavin Ramos (132), Amens (152), Christo (160) and Becker (182). Trenton Ramos added three points by winning a decision at 138.

Galion’s Ian Lehman (l) works his Highland opponent into position for back points on his way to winning by technical fall Saturday. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/02/web1_ianlehman.jpg Galion’s Ian Lehman (l) works his Highland opponent into position for back points on his way to winning by technical fall Saturday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS