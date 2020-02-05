Galion area sports roundup: Crestline’s Kaden Ronk scores 1,000th point

CRESTLINE — Kaden Ronk had a pretty good weekend.

Ronk is one of the top players on Crestline High School’s boys basketball team. On Friday night, Ronk scored 11 points in the Bulldogs’ 72-51 loss to Kidron Central Christian. Ethan Clark also scored 11, but the ‘Dogs were led by Spencer Harley’s 14-point effort.

And just 24 hours later, Ronk etched his name into the Crestline basketball record book when he notched his 1,000 point as a member of the Bulldogs. He through down 30 points in Crestline’s 74-50 victory over Vanlue.

After a rough game Friday night for all, Kaden and the squad bounced back Saturday and led the team in scoring and scored his 1,000th point,” said coach Tyler Sanders. “That’s another incredible milestone that Kaden has hit. We are excited that it’s coming together for him and his senior year. Ye has left his mark on Crestline basketball. That is a testament to his team and his work ethic. Great job Kaden. Finish the season strong.”

East Knox 41, Northmor 39

HOWARD — Northmor never recovered from a 10-4 first quarter deficit en route to the four-point Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference lost on Saturday. The Knights outscored East Knox 14-11 in the second quarter and trailed 31-28 at the half. East Knox held on in the second half by outscoring Northmor 20-19.

Only three players scored for the Knights in this defensive battle, led by Hunter Mariotta’s 17-point effort. Blake Miller scored 13 points and Kooper Keen scored seven. It was an off-night shooting for Northmor, which made just 17 of 42 shots, 1 of 11 three-point shots, and 2 of 6 foul shots. East Knox outscored the Northmor bench 35-0.

Northmor 44, Cardington 32

CARDINGTON — On Friday, a more balanced Northmor attack was led by Mariotti’s 16-point effort. Logan Randolph had 11 points and Miller nine to go along with a team-high eight rebounds.

The Knights overcame an 8-4 first-quarter deficit by outscoring the Pirates 30-12 in the second and third periods to grab a 34-20 lead starting the fourth period.

Northmor dished out 13 assists to secure the win, vs. just four assists for Cardington.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northmor 55, Fredericktown 48

FREDERICKTOWN —Lexi Wenger turned in another superb performance lifteing the Lady Knights over the Lady Freddies. Wenger scored 28 points and chipped in seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and blocked a shot. Reagan Rinehart and nine points and Juliana finished with seven points, but dished out 10 assists.

Crestline 50, Mansfield Christian 30

MANSFIELD — The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to an 18-11 first-quarter lead over Mansfield Christian on Saturday en route to a 20-point victory. Crestlined led 23-15 at the break and outscored the Flames 27-15 in the second half.

Hannah Delong led Crestline with 15 points. Lauryn Tadda scored 13 and Ivy Steward chipped in 12. The Lady Bulldogs made 12 of 15 free throws during the game.

Photo by Don Tudor Crestline High School senior scored 30 points Saturday in the Bulldogs’ win over Vanlue. He also scored his 1,000th point as a member of the Crestline Bulldogs boys basketball program. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/02/web1_Kaden-Ronk-by-Tudor.jpgPhoto by Don Tudor Crestline High School senior scored 30 points Saturday in the Bulldogs’ win over Vanlue. He also scored his 1,000th point as a member of the Crestline Bulldogs boys basketball program.