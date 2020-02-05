Lady Tigers are Crawford County bowling champs

GALION — Galion’s girls bowling team won another Crawford County bowling title at Victory Lanes in Galion. The Tiger ladies had the top score on all three rounds and bested Crestline in the championship round.

In Round 1, Galion’s score was 2,577 and beat Crestline, 2,476; Bucyrus, 2,470; Colonel Crawford, 2,131; Wynford, 2,957 and Buckeye Central, 1,912. In Round 2, Galion turned in Baker Games of 127 and 137 to up their total to 2,841 to stay ahead of Crestline 144 121-2741; Bucyrus 95 156-2,721; and Colonel Crawford 138 142-2,411. In the Championship Round, Galion turned in games of 158 and 141 to defeat Crestline’s 135 and 119,.

In the boys tournament, Galion finished second. The Tigers led after Round 1 with a score of 3,498, followed by Bucyrus, 3,191; Wynford, 2,850; Crestline, 2,577; Buckeye Central, 2,394 and Colonel Crawford, 1,919. In the second round, Galion kept its lead, with a score of 3,868; followed by Bucyrus, 3,546; Wynford, 3,137; and Crestline, 2,873. In the championship round, Bucyrus won with Baker games of 244, 181 and 187, while the Tigers turned in Baker games of 203, 256 and 160. Austin Rinehart had the high series and Jason Guthridge had the third highest series.

Lady Tigers beat River Valley

Last week during a match at Bluefusion in Marion vs. River Valley, Galion’s girls team pulled out a 1,786-1,758 victory. Kadence Fairchild had the high game and series for the Tigers at 139 257-396. Abby Crager had games of 155 148-303; followed by Maleah Stratton 146 120-266 and Shelena Wilcox108-149-257 and Halle Kiss had games of 137 120-257.