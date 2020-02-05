Tigers shine in final tuneup before Saturday sectional swim meet at Malabar Middle School

CASTALIA — Galion’s girls and boys swim teams got in a different kind of meet Saturday as they took part in the Polar Bear Invitational at Margaretta High School. Both teams finished fourth, behind strong teams, said coach Ted Temple

“Ben Altstadt, Caleb Strack, and Troie Grubbs had outstanding days ” Temple added.

Grubbs won the girls 100 freestyle in 55.98 seconds and placed in several events. Strack also placed in several events, and won the 50 breaststroke in 32.03 seconds. Alstadt also placed in several events, and won the 100 freestyle, with a time of 51.23. Galion also claimed the top prize in the boys 400 freestyle relay, in 4:13.11.

Galion starts the post season on Saturday when the team takes part in the sectional meet at Malabar Middle School in Mansfield, with district meet berths on the line. The competition starts at 11 a.m.

“The team is ready,” Temple said.

Galion boys results

Top nine places earned points: 200 medley relay — Galion, 3rd, 1:51.91; Galion, 4th, 1:59.05; 50 backstroke — Caleb Strack, 3rd, 27.66; 200 freestyle — Jason Oehler, 8th, 2:22.40; 50 butterfly — Caleb Strack, 2nd, 26.40; 50 freestyle — Ben Alstadt, 2nd, 23.45; Strack, 6th, 24.73; Alec Dicus, 9th, 25.12; 50 breaststroke — Strack, 1st, 32.03; Nathan Barre, 5th, 34.01; 100 freestyle — Alstadt, 1st, 51.23; Isaac Niedermier, 5th, 56.12; 9th, Justin Lester, 9th, 59.78; 500 freestyle — Nathan Barre, 4th, 6:02.65; Jason Lehler, 8th, 6:36.68; 200 freestyle relay — Galion, 5th, 1:52.; 100 breaststroke — Barre, 4th, 1:47,87; 400 freestyle relay — Galion, 1st, 3:36.97; Galion, 4th, 4:13.11.

Boys team scores — Perrysburg, 1st, 272; Margaretta, 2nd, 213; Oregon Clay, 3rd, 157; Galion, 4th, 153; Wynford, 5th, 56; Lima Central Catholic, 6th 18; Mansfield St. Peter’s, 7th, 14.

Galion girls results

Top nine places earned points: 200 medley relay — Galion, 2nd, 2:06.52; Galion 8th, 2:30.98; 50 backstroke — Kaisey Speck, 6th, 33.95; 50 butterfly — Speck, 7th, 30.75; 50 freestyle — Speck, 9th, 28.47; 100 butterfly — Caitlyn Karnes, 5th, 1:11.58; 50 breaststroke — Speck, 4th, 35.16; Ally Staats, 9th, 41.05; 100 freestyle — Troie Grubbs, 1st, 55.98; Brooklyn O’Brien, 6th, 1:04.57; 200 freestyle relay — Galion, 3rd, 1:54.75; Galion, 8th, 2:15.23; 400 freestyle relay — Galion, 3rd, 4:14.42.

Girls team scores — Margaretta. 1st, 298; Perrysburg, 2nd, 297; Oregon Clay, 3rd, 125; Galion, 4th, 113; Wynford, 5th, 28; Lima Central Catholic, 6th, 22; Fostoria, 8th, 8, St. Joseph Central Catholic, 8th, 3.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/02/web1_Galion-Tigers-logo.jpg