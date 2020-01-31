Galion area sports roundup

BOWLING

Lady Knights 1,695, Lady Comets 1,555

GALION — The Northmor Lady Knights Bowling Team upped their record to 15-1 with a victory 140-point win over Elgin on Wednesday. Emilie Drumm was the top bowler for the Knights with a 366 series. Kourtney Rinehart had the high game with 204.

Drumm had games of 188 178-366; Rinehart had games of 204 118-322; Tory Carver had games of 127 134-261 and Kristen Bittner turned in games of 132 115-257.

Elgin 1,996, Northmor 1,821

The Knights boys bowling team dropped to 10-6 with a loss to Elgin. Joe Baldinger was the top bowler for the Knights with a 181 game and 341 series. Zach Govoni added a 329 series. Baldinger had games of 160 181-341; Govoni had games of 135 99-234; Wesley Hammond turned in games of 167 152-319; and Tyler Berry rolled games of 135 159-294.

The Knights travel to Fredericktown for a crucial league matchup Feb. 4.

Galion 2,337, Pleasant 2012

GALION — On Thursday night at Victory Lanes in Galion, the Tigers’ boys team beat Pleasant by 355 pins. A.J. Randolph had the high game with a 255 and Austin Rinehart the high series with a 460. Randolph had games of 195 255-450 while Rinehart turned in games of 244 216-469. Austin Clark rolled games of 144 191-355 and Alan Evans turned in games of 200 187-387.

Galion is tuning up for next week’s Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship at Victory Lanes.

River Valley 2,353, Galion 2,211

MARION — at Bluefusion in Marion, Valley knocked off Galion in MOAC action. Randolph had the high game and series for the Tigers with scores of 267 193-460. Rinehart contributed games of 215 200-415; Evans rolled games of 233-183 and Jason turned in games of 133 215-253.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northmor 50, Columbus Cristo Rey 19

COLUMBUS — Northmor improved to 8-8 this season with a 50-19 win over Columbus Cristo Rey on Wednesday.

Lexi Wenger had the big game for the Knights. She scored 21 points, while chipping in four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Paige Caudill had 1o points. Also, Reagan Swihart had four points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Seven players scored for the Lady Knights. Only two scored for Cristo Rey.

Northmor is at Fredericktown on Saturday and at Wynford on Monday.

Mount Gilead 54, Crestline 36

GALION — Trailing by two points early, Mount Gilead took control in the second quarter to earn a 54-36 victory over Crestline on Tuesday.

Crestline had a 14-12 lead at the end of the first period. But the Lady Indians outscored the Lady Bulldogs 19-6 and led 31-20 at the break. Lauryn Tadda scored 10 points to lead Crestline. teammates Hannah Delong and Daija Sewell scored eight points apiece.

STATE WRESTLING, BASKETBALL TICKETS ON SALE

COLUMBU — All-session tickets for the upcoming Ohio High School Athletic Association wrestling and basketball state tournaments are available at www.Ticketmaster.com (search OHSAA) or via phone at 1-800-GOBUCKS. Tickets will also be available at the Schottenstein Center ticket office.

The OHSAA girls basketball state tournament is March 12-14 at St. John Arena, while the Schottenstein Center will host the wrestling state tournament March 13-15 and the boys basketball state tournament March 19-21.

Group Ticket Options Available

Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets to any of the three state tournaments for a special price to any session. Call 1-800-GOBUCKS (select Option 2) or email AthleticSales@osu.edu for more information, or visit www.OHSAA.org/WinterChamps

Girls Basketball Championship Saturday Special Offer

A ticket package that includes group tickets to all four championship games is available, which includes a t-shirt and popcorn. Check out www.OHSAA.org/WinterChamps for details.

Boys Basketball “Center Court Club” Tickets

During the boys basketball state tournament, tickets are available in the Center Court Club, which is located very close to the court and gives fans the opportunity to remain in the arena between sessions in a special hospitality area. Center Court Club tickets cost $45 per game, or $498 for an all-session ticket.

Order form: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Basketball-Boys/2019-20/CenterCourtForm2020.pdf

2020 Girls Basketball (March 12-14)

All-session tickets and individual session tickets go on sale Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. All-session tickets are $64 each. Single-session tickets are $10 each. All tickets are in the Entry and Club Levels of the Schottenstein Center.

2020 Individual Wrestling (March 13-15)

All-session tickets go on sale Jan. 31. All-session tickets are $75 each for the Entry and Club Levels and $55 each for the Terrace Level. Individual session tickets go on sale March 9 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $15 each.

2020 Boys Basketball (March 19-21)

All-sessions go on sale Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. All-session tickets in the Entry and Club Level are $144 each. All-session tickets in the Terrace Level are $96 each. Individual session tickets go on sale March 16 at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $20 per session for the Entry and Club Levels and $15 for the Terrace Level.

Photo by Don Tudor

While playing defense, Galion sophomore Emma Jutz slaps the ball away from a Fostoria player during Tuesday’s game at Galion High School. Fostoria won the game, 61-54. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/01/web1_b-012820j-Fost-at-GHS_0084.jpg Photo by Don Tudor

Galion sophomore Teanna Greter goes hard to the basket Tuesday night during the Lady Tigers game with Fostorial. See more photos from the game in our online gallery at www.galioninquirer.com https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/01/web1_b-012820j-Fost-at-GHS_0059.jpg Photo by Don Tudor

